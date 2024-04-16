“You’re boring man” - Chelsea star reacts after Cole Palmer scores 4 goals in 6-0 win over Everton

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has issued a hilarious reaction to Cole Palmer after his four goals against Everton in the Premier League on Monday, April 15.

Palmer continued his fine run of form with another stupendous display, bagging his second consecutive hat-trick at Stamford Bridge. He netted thrice against Manchester United in the week before too.

The Blues ran riot over the Toffees, who had no answer to their attacking brilliance, with Nicolas Jackson and Alfie Gilchrist also getting on the scoresheet for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

It was Chelsea's biggest win of the top-flight campaign so far, with Palmer once again the driving force. His brilliance won him the admiration of his teammates and fans alike, but Gusto appeared to make a sarcastic remark.

Enter caption

After the match, Palmer shared an image of himself with the man-of-the-match award and the match ball, wherein Gusto commented:

"You're boring man [2X cold face emoji]."

In 13 hours since he posted the reaction, it has garnered over 13,000 likes, whereas Palmer's post itself has gone viral, racking up over 660,000 likes and over 20,000 comments.

Just 21 years of age, Palmer left Manchester City for Chelsea last summer in search of regular game time. He's certainly made the most of it with the London outfit, developing into a key player in their side with 25 goals in 41 appearances, including 20 in the league alone.

He also set a string of records with his latest blitzkrieg, such as becoming the first Chelsea player ever to net a hat-trick in consecutive home league games in a single campaign.

The attacking midfielder is also the first player in the club's history to net in seven consecutive home games, surpassing Didier Drogba and Eidur Gudjohnson's previous record of netting in six games in a row at Stamford Bridge.

A huge boost for Chelsea ahead of FA Cup semi-finals against Manchester City

The emphatic result on Monday is the perfect tonic that Chelsea needed ahead of their FA Cup semi-final showdown with Manchester City on Saturday, April 20. With the Premier League now out of sight and Carabao Cup long gone, it remains their only hope of a silverware this season.

In both their previous clashes this season, Chelsea and City have played out draws, a pulsating 4-4 stalemate at Stamford Bridge before a 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

Now with such a big result under their belt, the Blues will be brimming with confidence, as they take on City yet again, hoping to throw a spanner in their works yet again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback