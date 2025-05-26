“You’re doing the bus this year!” - Calvin Harris opens up on message from Liverpool superstar ahead of Premier League trophy parade

Music sensation Calvin Harris has opened up about how he received an invite from Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to be the DJ in the Reds team bus this year. The reason Harris was invited was to celebrate the Merseysiders' triumph in the Premier League.

He had earlier performed for the Reds in this capacity when they won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in 2022. Speaking to the Liverpool's official website about this, he said (via the club's website):

“This started with Andy Robertson. I can’t remember how we first got chatting, I genuinely can’t remember that. It must have been some kind of Instagram thing, I probably liked one of his pictures or something like that."

“Then, I was travelling; it was Liverpool v Newcastle at St. James’ in 2022 and we bumped into each other, they were flying somewhere and we bumped into each other. Andy was like, ‘Do you fancy doing the [parade]?’ I went, ‘I suppose so!’"

He added:

“And I think it was just an idea he just had sort of there and then. Then, one of the senior guys took over and made contact and made it happen. This year, Virg took the reins – I guess [being] captain and all that. He was more just like, ‘You’re doing the bus this year!’ [I said,] ‘Alright, I’ll be there!’”

Liverpool ended their Premier League season with 84 points, 10 clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Ibrahima Konate provides upbate about contractual situation at Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate,

There is much speculation about the future of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, with the summer transfer window fast approaching. The France international has just 12 months left on his current deal at Anfield.

As a result, some suggest Konate could be headed for the exit doors, with a new agreement unlikely with the Reds. Addressing the situation, the central defender said (via The Echo):

"You know, I just want to say one thing: Everything you saw on social media is completely fake. I didn't even ask for something from the club. They made me an offer, and I replied to them with something, that is it."

"The rest (speculation) that I want to wait until the end...I want this, all of it is completely fake."

To date, Konate has played 132 matches across competitions for the Reds. He's managed to win the Premier League and FA Cup once each, among other honors in Merseyside.

