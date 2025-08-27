"You’re not cut for the job", "This is beyond embarrassing" - Manchester United fans want Ruben Amorim sacked after Grimsby Town loss

Manchester United fans on X are calling for Ruben Amorim to be sacked by the club. The Red Devils lost to Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup final after a dramatic penalty shootout.

Ad

Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren gave Grimsby Town a stunning 2-0 lead inside the first 30 minutes of the match. The League Two sides managed to hold on to their two-goal lead until the 75th minute, when Bryan Mbeumo scored his first goal for the Red Devils and pulled one back.

Harry Maguire managed to complete the comeback and leveled things up with one minute left in normal time. The two sides could not find the back of the net in injury time, and the game went straight to the penalty shootout.

Ad

Trending

Goalkeepers Andre Onana and Christy Pym were the heroes in the penalty shootout, saving one each in a dramatic shootout that finished 12-11 after Mbeumo saw his effort come off the bar to seal the historic win for the League Two side. Here are the best reactions:

Erik @MrGodswil Amorim should bury his head in shame and resign. Onana should follow him out the door. Both of them are a disgrace to the badge.

Ad

Ola ❤️💜 @ozymandias290 I'm not trusting the process again, AMORIM OUT!!!!!!!!!

Ad

"We should leave Amorim in Grimsby", said a dejected fan.

"Amorim out. I’m done can’t be getting outplayed by Grimsby." declared a fan even before the final whistle.

"This is beyond embarrassing. I felt the board should have given Amorim 4 games to produce but don’t even allow this fraud get to the hotel room. Sack him now and save your season", said another fan.

Ad

"If we draw or lose today I’m Amorim out. If you can’t tactically outdo Grimsby you’re not cut for the job I’m afraid", claimed another fan during the game.

Manchester United face Burnley next in the Premier League before the players leave for international duty. They have one point in two matches after losing 1-0 to Arsenal and drawing 1-1 at Fulham.

Ad

Jamie Carragher warned Manchester United about Ruben Amorim

Jamie Carragher wrote his The Telegraph column in May, and said that the future of Ruben Amorim needs to be a topic at Manchester United during the season break. He argued that the results have not been good enough and wrote:

"At some point during their post-season review of a dire campaign, someone in the Manchester United boardroom will need the courage to ask the toughest question: 'Did we appoint the wrong manager at the wrong time?' Sir Jim Ratcliffe may still believe Ruben Amorim is one of the best young coaches of his generation. He may think that, had Amorim not joined United last November, he would have been hired by another top European club and excelled."

Ad

"He may also be sure that if United had the same funds to rebuild the team as Amorim’s predecessors had at their disposal, it would be a question of when, not if, United return to the top of the English and European game. The much-anticipated tactical innovations, and development of younger players, have been non-existent."

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season, following Amorim's appointment in November. They managed to reach the Europa League final, where they lost 1-0 to Tottenham.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More