"You’re not cut for the job", "This is beyond embarrassing" - Manchester United fans want Ruben Amorim sacked after Grimsby Town loss

Manchester United fans on X are calling for Ruben Amorim to be sacked by the club. The Red Devils lost to Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup final after a dramatic penalty shootout.
Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren gave Grimsby Town a stunning 2-0 lead inside the first 30 minutes of the match. The League Two sides managed to hold on to their two-goal lead until the 75th minute, when Bryan Mbeumo scored his first goal for the Red Devils and pulled one back.
Harry Maguire managed to complete the comeback and leveled things up with one minute left in normal time. The two sides could not find the back of the net in injury time, and the game went straight to the penalty shootout.
Goalkeepers Andre Onana and Christy Pym were the heroes in the penalty shootout, saving one each in a dramatic shootout that finished 12-11 after Mbeumo saw his effort come off the bar to seal the historic win for the League Two side. Here are the best reactions:
"We should leave Amorim in Grimsby", said a dejected fan.
"Amorim out. I’m done can’t be getting outplayed by Grimsby." declared a fan even before the final whistle.
"This is beyond embarrassing. I felt the board should have given Amorim 4 games to produce but don’t even allow this fraud get to the hotel room. Sack him now and save your season", said another fan.
"If we draw or lose today I’m Amorim out. If you can’t tactically outdo Grimsby you’re not cut for the job I’m afraid", claimed another fan during the game.
Manchester United face Burnley next in the Premier League before the players leave for international duty. They have one point in two matches after losing 1-0 to Arsenal and drawing 1-1 at Fulham.
Jamie Carragher warned Manchester United about Ruben Amorim
Jamie Carragher wrote his The Telegraph column in May, and said that the future of Ruben Amorim needs to be a topic at Manchester United during the season break. He argued that the results have not been good enough and wrote:
"At some point during their post-season review of a dire campaign, someone in the Manchester United boardroom will need the courage to ask the toughest question: 'Did we appoint the wrong manager at the wrong time?' Sir Jim Ratcliffe may still believe Ruben Amorim is one of the best young coaches of his generation. He may think that, had Amorim not joined United last November, he would have been hired by another top European club and excelled."
"He may also be sure that if United had the same funds to rebuild the team as Amorim’s predecessors had at their disposal, it would be a question of when, not if, United return to the top of the English and European game. The much-anticipated tactical innovations, and development of younger players, have been non-existent."
The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season, following Amorim's appointment in November. They managed to reach the Europa League final, where they lost 1-0 to Tottenham.