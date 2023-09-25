"You're a disgrace" - Aaron Ramsdale's dad rips into Jamie Carragher for laughing at Arsenal goalkeeper during 2-2 Tottenham draw

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's father Nick Ramsdale hit out at Jamie Carragher for taking a dig at his son during the Gunners' clash against Tottenham Hotspur on September 24.

During the North London Derby at the Emirates in the Premier League, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya made a stunning save in the 38th minute. He dove across the goal to deny Brennan Johnson his first goal for Tottenham.

After the save, Ramsdale, who was on the bench, was seen applauding Raya with his hands over his head. This led to Jamie Carragher saying on Sky Sports:

"You know when someone loses the Oscar and they’re clapping and smiling for the other person? I was laughing when I saw that. He’ll be absolutely devastated."

Aaron Ramsdale's father Nick Ramsdale, however, has hit back at Carragher, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"You are a Disgrace!! Show some class!! My lad has."

Ramsdale has seen his place as Arsenal's No. 1 being taken away by Raya, who arrived on loan from Brentford in the summer. The Spaniard has started the last three games for the Gunners.

Carragher reckons Ramsdale should leave the Emirates in search of regular playing time:

"I think he will be [leaving in January], if he got an opportunity at a decent club and Arsenal were happy with that. I think Arsenal will be looking at it and thinking they could get a few quid for him."

He added:

"You never have two goalkeepers at the same level at a club, especially top ‘keepers. Normally when that happens, it is because they are both not good enough and you can’t decide who you should be picking."

Ramsdale joined the Gunners from Sheffield United in 2021 and has since kept 30 clean sheets in 83 games for them.

Arsenal and Tottenham share the spoils in North London Derby

In a thrilling encounter at the Emirates on Sunday, the two arch-rivals from north London shared a truce after 90 minutes.

The hosts took the lead in the 26th minute via Cristian Romero's own goal after a Bukayo Saka shot. They had a glorious opportunity to double the lead when Gabriel Jesus robbed James Maddison in Tottenham's box. But the striker blazed the shot over the goal.

Spurs restored parity in the 42nd minute after Son Heung-min finished off an excellent move by Maddison. Saka scored 54th minute from the penalty spot after Romero's handball.

Spurs, however, equalized just a minute later as Maddison robbed Jorginho and set up Son to complete his brace.

Both sides remained unbeaten in the Premier League, with Tottenham in fourth and the Gunners in fifth, separated by goal difference (8-5).