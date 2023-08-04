“You’re a f*****g disgrace” – When Liverpool legend blasted Roy Keane for joining Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane once revealed that Liverpool legend Kenny Daglish was fuming at him for joining the Red Devils.

Keane had moved to the Premier League in 1990, joining Nottingham Forest from Cobh Ramblers FC. His impressive performances for the Tricky Trees garnered a lot of interest from top clubs in 1993. This includes Blackburn Rovers, who were managed by Liverpool legend Kenny Daglish at the time.

Sharing the sequence of events in 2017, Keane revealed that he was close to joining Blackburn (via talkSPORT):

“Contract talks had gone on into the evening, and we’d agreed a deal and shook hands. It was a Friday night, and they said will you come back on Monday when the offices are back open because it was the end of the season."

"I said, ‘no problem’ and went back to Cork and went on the p*** for a few days!"

The then Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson then called Keane to try to persuade him to join the Red Devils. The Irishman said:

“Sunday morning, I woke up and had a phone call from (United manager) Sir Alex Ferguson and he said, ‘listen, would you come and meet me for talks tomorrow?’ I said I’d shook hands with Blackburn, and he said, ‘well don’t worry about that!’"

He added:

“I flew to Manchester on the Monday and met (assistant) Brian Kidd and Alex Ferguson, had a game of snooker with them and the usual small talk – they told me how great I was, and I believed them."

Keane then also explained the difference in salary offers between Manchester United and Daglish's Blackburn Rovers:

“They offered me £300,000 a year, and this is important because it’s the business side of football. I learned about Man United, and Blackburn were giving me £400,000 a year - I was on £250,000 at Forest, so I’m thinking that it’s not a massive rise considering it was going to be a transfer record."

Keane explained that when Daglish heard about his tentative agreement with Manchester United, he was 'fuming'. The latter's association with United's arch-rivals Liverpool perhaps didn't help the situation either.

"They (Man United) stalled a bit and dragged their heels, and Blackburn and Kenny Dalglish found out that I’d kind of agreed to go to Man United, and he was fuming," Keane said.

Keane added that the Liverpool legend even called him a 'disgrace', and he had to look over his shoulder for Daglish during his holidays:

“He was effing and blinding and saying ‘you’re a f***ing disgrace’, and I said ‘listen, I’m going on my holidays next week’ – which I was, I was going to Cyprus with some of the lads to do some ‘sight-seeing’."

He added:

"I said ‘I’m going to Cyprus with my mates and when I come back I’m going to sign with Man United’ and he said ‘I’m going to find you – I’m going to come to Ayia Napa and find you! So every bar in Ayia Napa I was looking over my shoulder and waiting for Kenny Dalglish to walk in!”

Keane went on to make 478 appearances for Manchester United, winning seven Premier League titles, among others. Incidentally, the Red Devils beat Blackburn Rovers to the title in the 1993-94 season by eight points.

