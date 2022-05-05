“You’re there and you fight them” – Harvey Elliot makes honest admission about confrontation with Havertz during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot has spoken about his clash with Chelsea star Kai Havertz in the Carabao Cup final on 27 February. He stated that he was caught in the heat of the moment as he pushed the Blues forward during the match.

Trent-Alexander Arnold squared up with the Germany international in a fiery encounter which escalated as Elliot entered the fray. It was an incident that led to yellow cards for both men and the 19-year-old has touched on what transpired at Wembley.

He said in an interview with Soccer Bible:

“To see Trent and Havertz square up… you’ve just got to back your teammates at the end of the day. You’re there and you fight with them. That thing with Havertz was just the heat of the moment; emotions were high for both teams as we both wanted to win. Then obviously the penalty shootout came and that’s when you let it all out.”

Liverpool triumphed over Chelsea on penalties in an enthralling final that ended goalless after 120 minutes of action.

A near-perfect penalty shootout ensued, with 21 of the first 22 penalties converted before substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive spotkick.

It was the first in what could be a unique quadruple of trophies for the Reds this season, although the Blues could scupper their quest for immortality.

Chelsea and Liverpool to renew hostilities when they square off in the FA Cup final

The Reds and the Blues will clash in the FA Cup final

Chelsea and Liverpool will trade tackles in the final of the 141st FA Cup at Wembley on 14 May.

The two sides are among the most successful in the history of the competition, having won eight and seven trophies respectively.

The capital side have, however, been the more successful side in recent years. Their last FA Cup triumph came in 2018, whereas they lost to Leicester City in the final last year.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have not lifted the oldest football competition since 2006. They hadn't even made it to the final since losing to next week's opponents in 2012.

Nevertheless, the Reds go into the game as heavy favorites, owing to their incredible run of form in recent months. Chelsea, for their part, have been out-of-sorts, with just two wins registered in their last six matches in all competitions.

The two sides drew each of their two Premier League games this season and also needed penalties to decide the Carabao Cup. This suggests that another close encounter could be in store at Wembley next Sunday.

