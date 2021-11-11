“You’re fighting for the same shirt but you can be friends” - Ben Chilwell opens up on relationship with Luke Shaw and Marcos Alonso

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has talked about his relationship with Luke Shaw and Marcos Alonso. Shaw and Alonso are Chilwell's direct competitors for the left-wing back spot at England and Chelsea respectively.

Chilwell, who had lost his place in both teams, has increasingly started to gain momentum to get back at the top again. He has already regained his spot at Chelsea and is closing in on the England berth as well.

Speaking about the rivalry against these two players, Chilwell said:

“Of course I get on with Marcos. We’re two players in the same position but that doesn’t mean we don’t have to get on. It’s the same as me and Luke with England. We are very good friends when we’re here. I’d even go as far to say he’s one of my good friends in the team."

Chilwell added:

“When you’ve got someone in the same position as you, it doesn’t have to be ‘Ah, you’re enemies’. You’re fighting for the same shirt but you can be friends. When I step out on to the pitch, on the training pitch, that’s when I want to show that I’m better than them and they’re trying to show they’re better than me."

Chilwell concluded by saying:

“But away from that, I think a reason why this group was so successful in the summer was the togetherness. On the pitch we can be competitive and fight for the shirts but around the hotel we’re good friends.”

Chilwell talks about Euro 2020

Despite having a good debut season with Chelsea that culminated in a Champions League triumph, Chilwell failed to find a spot in England's starting XI at the Euros. Speaking about the pain of missing out, Chilwell said:

“It happens to a lot of people in football, there are low moments and high moments. I was disappointed I wasn’t playing in such a massive competition in England, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t. But the way I saw it was I just need to make sure I’m ready, I’ll come through this stronger and better on the other side.”

Chilwell made a slow start to the new season, finding himself on the bench on most occasions. However, he has already made his way back to the starting XI at Chelsea.

He has scored three goals for the Blues and one for the Three Lions this season in what has been a mini-renaissance for the former Leicester City left-back.

