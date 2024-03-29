"You're all getting kidded" - Roy Keane makes prediction on who will win Manchester City vs Arsenal match

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has backed Manchester City to defeat Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League clash. The two sides are set to face each other at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 31.

The Gunners are currently at the top of the league table with 64 points from 28 games, level on points with Liverpool, and one above third-placed Manchester City. A victory for Mikel Arteta and company would see them move four points ahead of the defending champions as they look to secure their first title in 20 years.

Arsenal secured an impressive 1-0 win against Manchester City in the reverse fixture earlier this season. However, Keane didn't give them much of a chance while making his prediction on The Overlap (via METRO):

‘This is big boy stuff now. Arsenal are not winning there. Arsenal are not winning at Man City. I’m going 2-1 City. Arsenal aren’t winning there. You’re all getting kidded, I’m telling you."

Keane's Prediction: 2-1

Jack Grealish hails 2 Arsenal stars ahead of Manchester City fixture

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has praised Declan Rice and Kai Havertz ahead of their top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

The Gunners signed the midfield duo of Rice and Havertz last summer. Both players have been integral in their title challenge this season with the former scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 39 appearances to date.

Despite having a slow start to the campaign, Havertz has also stepped up in recent months, registering nine goals and three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Grealish said (as per METRO):

"Obviously, they have added Declan [Rice] and [Kai] Havertz who are both playing really well at the moment. They might have a bit more experience than last season. In both this season and last season, they have had a young side and last season was their first real time in a title race, so this year they might have a bit more experience."

He added:

"I think it is all about us at the moment and if we go out there and win the game then it puts us in a great position. We have to win. We are behind them at the moment. We know it is going to be a tough game, but I just feel that when teams come to the Etihad, I feel like we always make it difficult for them."

"I don’t think we’ve lost at the Etihad for about 16 months or something. It is a game that we are looking forward to and you want to play in. I am looking forward to it."

Grealish is expected to feature against the Gunners, having featured in team training after suffering a groin injury last month.