"You're going to be angry" - Jude Bellingham comments on Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid rumors

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has claimed that he is entirely focused on his current club amid speculation linking him with Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Bellingham, 19, has established himself as an indispensable member of the BVB squad over the past two seasons. Since arriving from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £22.75 million in 2020, he has registered 18 goals and 20 assists in 108 appearances across all competitions.

A dynamic presence in the centre of the park, Bellingham has been speculated to depart Edin Terzic's side next summer for quite a while. As per CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, the England international, who is valued at around £130 million, has been on the radar of Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL A reminder that Bellingham is still only 19 years old A reminder that Bellingham is still only 19 years old 😮#UCL https://t.co/sUBkaAAhgf

During a recent post-match interview with Sky Sports, Bellingham was asked about the possibility of him joining Manchester City. He replied:

"In all honesty, I'm not thinking about it. I know you're going to be angry at me, you can't get a headline. I'm focused completely on Borussia Dortmund. I've not even started thinking about next season or next summer. Like I said, I'm not even thinking about the World Cup."

However, Bellingham's entourage have recently confirmed that the player has identified Real Madrid as his future destination despite interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, according to Relevo.

Bellingham, who has a contract until June of 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, has opened the ongoing 2022-23 season in explosive form. He has netted eight goals and laid out two assists in 18 games so far.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Jude Bellingham. 🗣️ “This guy is something special. He’s already one of the captains of the team [Borussia Dortmund] at 19 years old, it’s quite impressive.”Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Jude Bellingham. 🗣️ “This guy is something special. He’s already one of the captains of the team [Borussia Dortmund] at 19 years old, it’s quite impressive.”Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Jude Bellingham. 👀 https://t.co/i4RQhQ7FrQ

Rio Ferdinand heaps huge praise on Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool target

Speaking on BT Sport (via Sports Max), Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand lauded Jude Bellingham, drawing comparisons with top midfielders from the previous generation. He said:

"What he's doing in his position at his age, we haven't seen it. The best of our generation, [Frank] Lampard, [Steven] Gerrard, [Paul] Scholes, [Patrick] Vieira, Roy Keane, they weren't doing this. He's still got to go on and prove it over a long period of time but they weren't doing what he is doing right now [at the same age]."

Ferdinand asserted that the ex-Birmingham City player has the required disposition to handle the pressure at the biggest stage. He added:

"Influencing games at this level, captaining teams at this level, and mentally, this kid's a beast. One thing that's for sure – whoever gets him – is [his] temperament. When you're making big transfers and big moves like that in the spotlight, temperament is a key element you need to get right. This kid has already proved that."

Apart from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are also in the race for the teenager, as per Ben Jacobs.

Poll : 0 votes