"You're going to have to declare" - People in Brazil chant against PSG superstar Neymar after presidential election results

In the aftermath of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s win in Brazil’s presidential elections, his supporters have taken aim at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar. In a viral video, Lula’s supporters were seen chanting the Brazil international's name and asking him to pay his due taxes.

The PSG forward publicly backed Lula’s opponent, far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, in the recently-concluded elections. It was alleged that the former Barcelona star had struck a deal with then-president Bolsonaro to get a massive tax bill pardoned (via Marca).

After Bolsonaro’s defeat, Lula’s supporters have started taking potshots at Neymar, warning him that he will have to declare his taxes. As seen in the video above, they taunted the PSG man, saying:

“Hey, Neymar, you're going to have to declare yourself [taxes]!”

Lula himself had previously claimed that the PSG star was afraid of him and supported Bolsonaro purely for financial gain. On the topic of the Brazil international’s support for Bolsonaro, the country’s new leader said on October 18 (via Wion):

“Neymar has the right to choose whoever he wants to be president. I think he is afraid that if I win the election I will find out what Bolsonaro pardoned from his income tax debt.

“I think that's why he's afraid of me [laughing].”

While his political views have drawn criticism from many across Brazil, his performances on the pitch remain beyond that. Neymar has featured in 18 games for the Parisians this season, recording 14 goals and 11 assists.

Brazilian legend Juninho slams PSG superstar Neymar after Lula victory

Hours after Lula beat Bolsonaro to the punch in the Brazilian presidential election race, Juninho criticized Neymar’s political views. The former Brazil international said he was baffled by the no. 10 stance, claiming that he was clueless about how the forward could support Bolsonaro’s far-right beliefs.

Juninho said (via Juan Arango):

“I get sick when I see right-wing Brazilian players like Neymar supporting fascists. We come from below and we are the people. How can we be on the other side?”

Neymar has been in great form for Brazil lately, scoring five times for the Selecao in four appearances.

