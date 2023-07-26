Dani Alves' wife Joana Sanz recently shed light on the death threats she has received on social media following her decision to divorce the former Barcelona star.

Dani Alves is currently in custody over sexual assault allegations. The incident took place at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30 last year, with Alves being arrested on January 20. Since then, the Brazilian right-back has been held at a prison near Barcelona, where he awaits his trial date.

In late January, Joana Sanz decided to part ways with the former Barcelona defender. However, her decision did not sit right with some of Dani Alves' fans, and a few of them even sent Sanz death threats.

The Spanish model recently took to Instagram and shared a few screenshots of the messages she has received on the platform.

Joana Sanz's Instagram Story

"You're going to die, b*ch. We'll find you anywhere, b*ch. You make fun of your husband after he apologizes to you, b*ch. We are authorized to kill you," a message read.

Sanz has also opened up about how exhausted she is and how difficult it is for her to deal with the hate she receives on social media.

"We all have weak days, like today, when I miss my mother, and I have to be reading this s**t," she wrote.

Earlier this year, Sanz also shared a two-page note on her Instagram account, in which she explained the reason behind her decision to get a divorce from Dani Alves. In the note, she expressed the pain that the situation had caused her, but maintained that she will always support Dani Alves.

When did Dani Alves and Joana Sanz get married?

According to the Sun, Dani Alves and Joana Sanz met for the first time in 2015 as they were introduced by a mutual friend. During the time, Alves was playing for Barcelona. The Brazilian footballer signed for Serie A side Juventus in the summer of 2016, and started his affair with Sanz the following year.

Alves reportedly proposed to Sanz three times before she finally accepted and they got engaged.

The couple got married in a private ceremony in Ibiza, in 2017. They were enjoying their married life until Alves was taken into custody for the sexual assault allegations.

Before tying the knot with the model, Alves was married to Dinora Santana., who was also his agent for a while. The former Barcelona star and Santana got married in 2008. However, after three years of being together, the couple got divorced in 2011. They had two kids together, Daniel and Vitoria.