“You’re going to get no change out of £80 million” – Kevin Campbell insists ‘all-rounder’ linked with Arsenal ‘is going to be expensive’ 

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has warned his former club that it will be expensive to bring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to the Emirates Stadium. The striker scored 18 goals in 32 Serie A appearances for the Italian outfit.

At just 23 years of age, Osimhen is expected to continue growing. However, with Arsenal's interest in the youngster, Campbell has insisted that it will be an expensive purchase. Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said:

“He will cost Arsenal at least £80 million. Let’s be honest, he’s not done himself any harm scoring the goals he did last season. He has played brilliantly. Osimhen is lightning quick, can hold the ball up but can head it as well. He attacks the ball pretty well."

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Bayern Munich is monitoring the situation of Victor Osimhen.

#FCBayern



Napoli want £85m for the Nigerian striker. #ForzaNapoliSempre Bayern Munich is monitoring the situation of Victor Osimhen.Napoli want £85m for the Nigerian striker. 🚨 Bayern Munich is monitoring the situation of Victor Osimhen. 🔴 #FCBayern⭐ Napoli want £85m for the Nigerian striker. 🔵 #ForzaNapoliSempre https://t.co/CMpknXZJOe

Campbell also compared the Napoli star with former Chelsea attacker Tammy Abraham and said:

Story continues below ad

“A striker like that, an all-rounder, is going to be expensive. Tammy Abraham and Osimhen have similar qualities. You can see the kind of player Arsenal are going for. You’re going to get no change out of £80million if you go for Osimhen.”

There have already been reports about potential bids from Arsenal but it is uncertain if they will pull every string to ensure Osimhen joins the Gunners.

Story continues below ad

Arsenal are interested in Juventus star amid interest from other Premier League clubs: Report

The Gunners have plans to rejuvenate their squad and fight for Champions League slots next season.

While they are working on Osimhen's transfer, TuttoJuve has suggested (via Caught Offside) that Weston McKennie is also on the Gunners' radar. However, the north London outfit will have to stave off interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

The former Schalke midfielder hasn’t been a regular since signing for Juventus, but his performances have done enough to attract interest from the English outfits. All three sides are said to be prepared to part with €40 million for the American midfielder.

The Gunners are in dire need of midfield reinforcements and McKennie could add some stability in the middle of the park for the north London side. Tottenham are also very interested in signing the midfielder, with Antonio Conte continuing to shape Spurs.

Story continues below ad

With the side set to feature in the Champions League next season, Conte’s team would need more options and McKennie would certainly provide depth.

Both clubs will also have to compete with Newcastle for the player's signature. Eddie Howe’s Magpies have established themselves as power players in the market and they could rival the two north London sides for McKennie’s signature.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far