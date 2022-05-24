Arsenal need to pay 'far more' than £68m as striker's agent holds talks with Edu in London: Reports

Arsenal have been told they will need to pay a lot more than £68 million to land Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The Nigerian is one of the top targets for the club this summer but will not come cheap.

As per a report in GOAL, Napoli are ready to sell Osimhen when the transfer window opens but will demand a huge fee. The Italian side will want more than £68 million from any side looking to get the striker.

The report also claims Osimhen's agent travelled to London last week to hold talks with Arsenal.

GOAL South Africa @GOALcomSA Victor Osimhen's agent flew in for talks with Arsenal last week 🛬 Victor Osimhen's agent flew in for talks with Arsenal last week 🛬🔴 https://t.co/kjGQQBDtoO

The club's technical director Edu discussed a potential transfer, but the Gunners are aware of the difficulty of negotiating with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Mikel Arteta wants to add two strikers this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah on their way out. Both strikers have their contracts expiring and have not been offered new deals.

The Gunners are also chasing Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus. As per the same report, they have been quoted £55 million for the Brazilian.

Arsenal target hints at Napoli future

Arsenal target Osimhen expressed interest in staying at the Italian club earlier this year. The Nigerian claimed he was happy with Spalletti helping him a lot and thanked him for the same.

SportyBet @SportyBet



Games

Goals

Assists



Well deserved!

#mondaythoughts #SerieA #GetSporty Victor Osimhen with his Serie A Best Young Player award.GamesGoalsAssistsWell deserved! Victor Osimhen with his Serie A Best Young Player award.2️⃣7️⃣ Games 👕1️⃣4️⃣ Goals ⚽5️⃣ Assists 🅰️Well deserved! 🇳🇬👏#mondaythoughts #SerieA #GetSporty https://t.co/rq8SBrYIZx

Osimhen told Radio Kiss Kiss:

"I have to thank Spalletti so much. He helped me a lot in my growth as a footballer from many points of view, and I have to thank him and his staff for helping me score all these goals. They helped me improve my movement. He always talks to me after training and trains me both with and without the ball. I know I'm dealing with a very high-level coach, really. It is a great honour and a real pleasure to be trained by him, and I hope to be able to work with him for many more years."

Manchester United were linked with the Napoli star earlier this season as Edinson Cavani was keen on leaving in the January transfer window. The Uruguayan is leaving in the summer, but the Red Devils seem to have dropped interest in Osimhen.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava