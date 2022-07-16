“You’re going right to the very top” – Fan talks football tactics with Chelsea star Mason Mount during night out

Chelsea star Mason Mount has been captured talking to a fan about tactics during a night out.

The Blues are currently in the United States of America for their pre-season tour Thomas Tuchel's side will take on Mexican outfit Club America on Sunday in their first pre-season game in Las Vegas.

A video of England midfielder Mason Mount speaking to a fan regarding tactics during a night out has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the fan appeared to be asking the 23-year-old regarding his opinion of the regista position. Mount promptly replied by stating that he believes the role is about getting on the half turn and feeding players through the lines.

The fan seemed to be quite impressed with Mount's response and tipped him to reach the very top.

Take a look at the video below:

Mason Mount has been one of the key players for Chelsea over the past three seasons.

Having caught the eye with his performances for Vitesse and Derby County on loan, the midfielder earned his opportunity to make his mark in the Chelsea side during the 2019-20 season.

Mount's path to the first team was somewhat aided by the transfer embargo imposed upon the Blues in 2019 and also when Frank Lampard was brought in as manager.

Lampard managed Mount at Derby County during the previous campaign and showed his trust in the youngster. The Englishman has never looked back and has become one of the pivotal players for both Chelsea and England.

Mount has already made 159 appearances for the Blues till date, scoring 30 goals and providing 31 assists. The 23-year-old has already won three trophies with his boyhood club, including the Champions League in the 2020-21 campaign.

He has also been capped 31 times for the Three Lions, finding the back of the net on four occasions.

Chelsea are working hard to strengthen their squad

Chelsea have had a rather slow start to the transfer window but have confirmed two signings during this week. The Blues have announced the signings of Raheem Sterling and Kalodou Koulibaly but look far from done in the transfer market.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano reported that the London giants are also pursuing deals for Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

The Blues have also seen major departures from the club this summer, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both leaving on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

Club record signing Romelu Lukaku has also been allowed to rejoin Inter Milan on loan following a forgettable season at Stamford Bridge.

