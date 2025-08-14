“You’re not going to win the league with Odegaard as captain” - Tony Adams names player Arsenal should appoint as captain this season

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has advised the club to appoint Declan Rice as captain this season. The Gunners handed the armband to Martin Odegaard in 2022 after the departure of Alexandre Lacazette.

The Norwegian guided the north London side to a Community Shield triumph in 2023, and helped them finish second in the past three campaigns. Fans are hoping that Arsenal can go all the way this season, especially after roping in Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, and Noni Madueke, among others, this summer.

However, speaking recently as cited by Tribal Football, Adams insisted that his former side won't win the league with Odegaard as their skipper.

"He's got a really big call to make this year and for me he hasn't done it. The call is to make Declan Rice the captain. I think Declan is my kind of captain, and it might free Odegaard up to play with a bit more freedom," said Adams.

He continued:

"Every now and again as a manager, you have to put someone who reflects you, who reflects the football club that you think can actually take you to the next level."

He concluded:

"And I'm seeing Declan Rice as a captain but I'm saying to Arteta: 'Come on, step up now. It's your time to be a winning manager and a fantastic manager, because you're not going to win the league with Odegaard as captain'."

Declan Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham United in the summer of 2023 in a reported £105m deal.

Have Arsenal received a boost in their pursuit of Rodrygo Goes?

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid have told Rodrygo Goes that he can leave this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. The news will come as a huge boost to Arsenal and Manchester City, who have been hot on the heels of the Brazilian for a while.

Speaking to TBR Football, Bailey added that the player is open to joining both clubs.

“Rodrygo has been told the situation – Real love him but they are ready to move on, and the player is in full agreement with them, he also believes that the situation needs resolving," said Bailey.

He continued:

“My understanding is that Arsenal and City are very much leading the case, both clubs really appeal to him – they are both Champions League contenders and look like a good fit.”

Rodrygo is under contract with Real Madrid until 2028, and is likely to cost around €100m this summer.

