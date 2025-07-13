"You’re not a great footballer as such" - Paul Parker slams Manchester United star and demands more next season 

Paul Parker has slammed Mason Mount and called for more from the Manchester United star next season. He wants the Englishman to crash into the box and start scoring goals.

Speaking to Tribal Football, Parker claimed that no Manchester United player is crashing into the box and creating a threat for the opponents. He wants Mount to start doing it from next season and claimed that it was the only quality the Englishman had while he was at Chelsea. He said:

"No one goes in the box anymore. We signed Mason Mount for £55m, just run in the box, you're meant to be a modern-day David Platt, that's meant to be your strength! You're not a great footballer as such, just someone who made their name at Chelsea by being that second striker in the box."

Manchester United signed Mason Mount from Chelsea in 2023 for a reported £60 million fee, but the Englishman has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford. His injury-plagued stint with the Red Devils has seen him play just 46 matches in two seasons, scoring four goals and assisting once.

Paul Parker previously urged Manchester United to sell Mason Mount

Paul Parker spoke to AceOdds earlier this summer and claimed that Mason Mount had no future at Manchester United. He hit out at the midfielder, saying that he had no standout qualities and understood why Chelsea were happy to sell him. He said:

"I've said it before, but I just can't ever see him having a key role at Manchester United. He has no standout qualities and now we're really seeing why Chelsea were happy to let him go. He's played a bit because other players have been rested and yes, he's scored, but I haven't seen anything more from him. He's clearly one of those players who would benefit from finding a new club."

"I think he needs to figure out who he is as a footballer. What is his identity? He has no identity. Nobody knows what he's actually good at and I don't even think he knows himself. He looks like a lost boy out there, so first and foremost he needs to find his identity. Otherwise, he won't succeed at a new club either."

Mason Mount has played 741 minutes in 20 games under Ruben Amorim, scoring thrice. He managed to score just once in the 13 Premier League games, but scored twice in the 4-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinal.

