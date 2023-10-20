Italy and Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella has hit out at accusations of him being involved in the betting scandal along with his national teammates.

Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), and Premier League pair Nicolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa) and Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) are the three players currently being investigated for a betting scandal.

Italian newspaper La Verita, or "The Truth", accused Inter's Nicolo Barella being the fourth well-known player to be involved in the scandal.

He responded to the claims with a post on his social media, via Fabrizio Romano:

"You're not serious. You're just clowns."

The three main accused players were reportedly involved in betting on games they were involved in for both club and country. As per Italy's sports laws, professional footballers playing in Italy are not allowed at all to gamble.

Juventus midfielder Fagioli was suspended for seven months following his involvement in the scandal and will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. He himself came forward and admitted to placing bets on games, but on teams he was not playing for and was hence given a relatively shorter suspension.

Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo are still under investigation with the verdict expected to be delivered soon. While they both play outside Italy in the Premier League in England, any suspension order would still apply to them.

Tonali could face a lengthy suspension as he had placed bets on AC Milan while he was still contracted to the club.

Nicolo Barella's name has not emerged anywhere so far in the reports except La Verita's and it remains to be seen how the scandal plays out.

Italy's Nicolo Barella to be rested against Torino

Nicolo Barella is reportedly set to be rested for Inter Milan's clash against Torino in Serie A on Saturday, October 21.

This is as per Sempre Inter, who have added that Davide Frattesi is likely to take Barella's spot in the starting XI for this game.

Barella has made 10 appearances for Inter across competitions so far this season and has contributed with one assist. He has also majorly featured in the Azzurri's Euro 2024 Qualifiers games in September and October.

Coach Simone Inzaghi has reportedly taken note of his star's heavy involvement in games for club and country and will rest him against Torino.