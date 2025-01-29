"You’re killing his price tag" - Pundit slams Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim for comments about Marcus Rashford

Former England striker Carlton Cole has slammed Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim for his comments on Marcus Rashford. The pundit insists that Amorim is ruining a potential sale of the England international amid exit rumors.

Rashford's time at Old Trafford seems to be nearing a bitter end after a falling out with Amorim. Speculation of a departure began after he was excluded from the squad in last month's Manchester derby. He then admitted that he was ready to leave the club in a controversial interview.

Rashford has not featured for the club since then and has attracted interest from various European outfits, including Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. However, Cole believes Rashford's sale will be extremely problematic after Amorim's brutal comments about the 27-year-old.

Trending

Cole said on The Dressing Room podcast (via GOAL):

"I want to know what’s going on. He’s killing him and you’re killing his price tag as well, by the way. Rashford is a commodity, he’s money. If you really want to sell him on, why would you say that?! That’s why I think Amorim is a little bit naive because he’s going with his emotions. He’s thinking, 'Rashford’s not doing what I’m saying and I’m the boss!'"

Rashford has made 24 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club expires in 2028.

Carlton Cole urges Sir Jim Ratcliffe to keep Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim 'away from the Rashford situation'

Carlton Cole insists that Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe must intervene and keep Ruben Amorim at bay while dealing with Marcus Rashford.

The pundit believes Sir Ratcliffe has to communicate better with Amorim, who has been critical of Rashford on multiple occasions this season, to help facilitate the England international's departure.

He said on the aforementioned podcast:

"If I’m Ratcliffe, I’m looking at him [Amorim] and thinking, 'You need to shut your mouth! We’re trying to sell him here and you’re saying that he’s not living the right lifestyle!'. Ratcliffe needs to be clear with Amorim, 'Stay away from the Rashford situation please, because we’re trying to do a deal here', there has got to be communication."

Manchester United are12th in the Premier League table amid poor form under Amorim, 12 points adrift of the top four. The Red Devils will next face FCSB in the Europa League on Thursday (January 30). They will take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday (February 2) in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback