"You're losing this match", "If it ain't broke don't fix it" - Arsenal fans react to Arteta's decision not to start veteran star vs Manchester United

Arsenal fans are in two minds over Mikel Arteta's decision not to start Jorginho in their crucial clash against Manchester United today (May 12). The Gunners can't afford to drop points at Old Trafford as they'll put Manchester City to within one win of winning the title.

Arteta has named his team to face the Red Devils and it's unchanged from the side that beat Bournemouth 3-0 (May 4). His side have won 14 of their last 16 games and are favorites to come away with all three points.

David Raya continues in goal, with Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Takehiro Tomiyasu in defense. Thomas Partey starts in midfield instead of Jorginho alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard start in attack.

Arsenal impressed against Bournemouth with Saka, Trossard, and Rice on the scoresheet. They face a Manchester United side who are wounded after suffering a 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

However, some Gunners fans feel Jorginho should have started at Old Trafford given how he controls games in the middle of the park. Arteta opted to bench him against top-four contenders Aston Villa and that finished 2-0 at the Emirates (April 14).

Jorginho, 32, recently signed a new contract extension with the north Londoners. He's appeared 35 times across competitions this season, bagging one goal and two assists but he'll have to make an impact against United from the bench.

One fan expects the Gunners to lose without the Italian starting:

"You want to win a game and you're benching Jorginho. You're losing this match, bookmark this."

Another fan was upbeat and felt Arteta was correct to make no changes:

"Once again, if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

One fan wanted the former Chelsea star to start:

"Honestly, I would’ve liked for Jorginho to start this one ahead of Partey."

Another fan questioned Arteta's decision by insisting Jorginho could have controlled Manchester United's midfield:

"Jorginho should be starting today. United are crap but he would’ve dominated that midfield."

One fan felt Jorginho would've been a calmer choice than Partey:

"Personally preferred to have Jorginho ahead of Partey for a calm head. Brains will win us this game. Rush players always cause unnecessary pressure."

Other fans looked forward to seeing Partey face United and one is keen to see him and Rice against Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat:

"Was really looking forward to Rice v Mainoo in the middle. To get Rice/Partey v Mainoo/Amrabat is a huge bonus."

Another fan thinks Arteta's choice of midfield gives the Red Devils no chance:

"Partey Rice Odegaard no chance."

Ex-PL star urged Manchester United to sign Arsenal's Jorginho in January 2023

Jorginho could have given Manchester United more options.

Former Premier League star Michael Brown advised United to beat Arsenal to Jorginho's capture on last year's January transfer deadline. He told BBC Sport:

"If the Arsenal deal has not gone through, they will be calling Chelsea about Jorginhol. They could actually guarantee Jorginho that he would play. You can see him sitting alongside Casemiro. Why have they not gone in for him? He's available - but is it because he's different?"

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January for £12 million and he's been a key player albeit not a regular starter. He's made 51 appearances, scoring one goal and providing three assists at the Emirates.

Manchester United made changes to their midfield in the summer of 2022 by signing the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. They performed well in their debut seasons at Old Trafford but Ten Hag could have done with more depth. The duo have regressed this campaign amid a poor collective performance from the Red Devils.