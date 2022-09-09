"You’re lucky I wasn’t playing. It would’ve been a problem" - Newcastle star says Liverpool were lucky to beat them last week

Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League last week (August 31) has generated a lot of debate, with many offering diverse opinions regarding the outcome of the game.

The Reds scored their controversial winning goal in the 98th minute of the encounter. Magpies striker Callum Wilson has now claimed that the Merseysiders were only lucky to pick up the win.

It initially appeared as though both clubs were ready to settle for a draw at Anfield with the scores level at 1-1. However, the referee appeared to extend the injury time due to time-wasting from the visitors, which allowed the Reds to score the winner in the 98th minute.

Speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, Callum Wilson defended his team against those accusations, insisting that the Magpies were only trying to slow down the tempo of the game to limit the cheers from the Liverpool faithful. The Newcastle striker said:

“You’re playing away from home at Anfield, so slowing the game down, yeah it’s not got the Anfield crowd all singing, dancing cheering away but that’s what we want. We want them quiet, we want them sitting down, not giving their team anything and us just popping the ball around."

"We were not messing around at Anfield, the goalkeeper would catch it, go down, this and that. The referee puts up six minutes. At five minutes 59, he better get his whistle ready to blow. When we have that in our situation and it’s four minutes, I’m thinking three minutes 30 the whistle’s going sometimes, that’s uncalled for."

The English forward went on to claim that the reaction would have been different if the roles were reversed. He said:

“If that was the other way around and we were the home team, we wouldn’t have got eight minutes, No chance. Because it’s Anfield, you’re putting up eight minutes and we lose the game because of it. Bull****."

Wilson concluded:

"I just think Liverpool were not playing the greatest, fans were a little bit sore. You’re lucky I wasn’t playing. It would’ve been a problem.”

What's next for Liverpool and Newcastle United?

Liverpool had to do it late in a tough encounter.

Liverpool are scheduled to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League game at Anfield tomorrow (September 10) before hosting Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday (September 13).

Meanwhile, Newcastle will lock horns with West Ham United in the English top flight on Sunday (September 11).

