"You’re too much, eh" - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe sends message to ex-PSG teammate after his performance in win against Barcelona

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe sent a message to PSG defender Achraf Hakimi after his impressive display against Barcelona. The Frenchman commented on the Instagram post after the 2-1 win on Wednesday, October 1.Hakimi took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the game against Barcelona, along with an image of Jamie Foxx, who played Mike Tyson in the biopic. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMbappe found the added content a bit too much and commented:&quot;You’re too much, eh&quot;Hakimi spoke about his friendship with Mbappe earlier this year, saying that the current Real Madrid star was one of the first to welcome him at PSG and told Canal+ (via GOAL):“As soon as I arrived in Paris, he helped me. I didn't speak French and he spoke a little Spanish. The friendship was formed from the start. He supported me in times when I needed it. I also supported him when he needed it. It's a natural friendship. We're friends beyond football. We don't have any problems between us. If there's something, we talk about it. It's a real friendship and we will continue to be friends.”Kylian Mbappe played 109 matches with Achraf Hakimi at PSG before moving to Real Madrid in 2024. They combined for eight goals, seven scored by the Frenchman.Barcelona star warned not to become like Real Madrid's Kylian MbappeFormer Barcelona midfielder Emmanuel Petit sent a warning to Lamine Yamal earlier this year, saying he should not become like Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe. He claimed that the Frenchman had all the qualities, but everything crashed after leaving PSG and said (via GOAL):“His qualities - technique, vision, power, intelligence in his movements - are unique. The only thing he needs to improve is his mentality. Right now, everything is going well for him. But if something negative happens, there will be plenty waiting to bring him down. We'll see how he reacts.&quot;“It's similar to Mbappe: for years everything was green, then suddenly everything collapsed and he wasn't the same on the pitch. Yamal needs to be careful with his communication and social media management. Sometimes a touch of arrogance comes across.&quot;Kylian Mbappe has played eight matches against Barcelona in all competitions, scoring eleven times but winning just twice. He played four El Clasico games last season, losing them all with Real Madrid.