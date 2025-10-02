"You’re too much, eh" - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe sends message to ex-PSG teammate after his performance in win against Barcelona

By Sripad
Published Oct 02, 2025 21:10 GMT
Kairat Almaty v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty
Kairat Almaty v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe sent a message to PSG defender Achraf Hakimi after his impressive display against Barcelona. The Frenchman commented on the Instagram post after the 2-1 win on Wednesday, October 1.

Ad

Hakimi took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the game against Barcelona, along with an image of Jamie Foxx, who played Mike Tyson in the biopic.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mbappe found the added content a bit too much and commented:

"You’re too much, eh"

Hakimi spoke about his friendship with Mbappe earlier this year, saying that the current Real Madrid star was one of the first to welcome him at PSG and told Canal+ (via GOAL):

“As soon as I arrived in Paris, he helped me. I didn't speak French and he spoke a little Spanish. The friendship was formed from the start. He supported me in times when I needed it. I also supported him when he needed it. It's a natural friendship. We're friends beyond football. We don't have any problems between us. If there's something, we talk about it. It's a real friendship and we will continue to be friends.”
Ad

Kylian Mbappe played 109 matches with Achraf Hakimi at PSG before moving to Real Madrid in 2024. They combined for eight goals, seven scored by the Frenchman.

Barcelona star warned not to become like Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe

Former Barcelona midfielder Emmanuel Petit sent a warning to Lamine Yamal earlier this year, saying he should not become like Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe. He claimed that the Frenchman had all the qualities, but everything crashed after leaving PSG and said (via GOAL):

Ad
“His qualities - technique, vision, power, intelligence in his movements - are unique. The only thing he needs to improve is his mentality. Right now, everything is going well for him. But if something negative happens, there will be plenty waiting to bring him down. We'll see how he reacts."
“It's similar to Mbappe: for years everything was green, then suddenly everything collapsed and he wasn't the same on the pitch. Yamal needs to be careful with his communication and social media management. Sometimes a touch of arrogance comes across."

Kylian Mbappe has played eight matches against Barcelona in all competitions, scoring eleven times but winning just twice. He played four El Clasico games last season, losing them all with Real Madrid.

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sripad
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications