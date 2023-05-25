"You're nothing special, we lose every week" - Chelsea fans come up with hilarious chant at Old Trafford against Manchester United

Chelsea suffered their 16th defeat in the Premier League this season as they received a 4-1 thrashing from Manchester United 4-1 at Old Trafford in their recently concluded fixture. The Blues fans, however, kept themselves entertained at the expense of their own team.

The Blues entered the contest on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City and have been in abysmal form this season. Their recent chants proved that the Chelsea fans have grown accustomed to defeats.

In front of the United faithful, they sang:

"You're nothing special, we lose every week."

Casemiro opened the scoring at Old Trafford before Anthony Martial made it 2-0 deep into first-half injury time. Bruno Fernandes converted a 73rd minute penalty before Marcus Rashford made it 4-0 for Manchester United in the 78th minute. A late consolation goal from Joao Felix couldn't prevent another humiliating result for the Chelsea fans.

Manchester United are reportedly the front runners to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount

Mason Mount hasn't yet signed an extension to his contract with the Blues, which will run out in the summer of 2024. The English midfielder is expected to be on the move in the summer transfer window.

United, who are looking to reinforce their midfield, are reportedly the front runners to sign Mount. The Athletic's David Ornstein recently provided an update on Mount's future. Speaking to Sky Sports, the renowned journalist said:

"Arsenal's interest is strong, Liverpool's is the most well-documented, Thomas Tuchel on behalf of Bayern Munich, among others. Manchester United are preparing an offer of around £55m which is just short of what Chelsea might want. I've heard it's around £70m."

Ornstein added:

"But nothing is final, there is no decision on where he is going to end up. But it will gather pace now the domestic season is ending."

Mount, 24, already has plenty of experience in the Premier League and on the international stage for England. His availability could force a bidding war amongst the big European clubs this summer.

