Dani Alves' ex-wife Joana Sanz has been rumored to have a connection to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) ace Achraf Hakimi. However, she took to Instagram to refute the claims.

Settling down in Madrid after leaving her Barcelona home, Sanz decided to engage her avid Instagram followers with a question-and-answer session. It was aimed at revealing more about herself and her journey in the modeling industry, but her followers took this opportunity to probe into more personal aspects. This included her purported relationship with the PSG full-back.

Dani Alves is currently languishing in provisional prison, following sexual assault accusations by a 23-year-old woman. The incident, as claimed, unfolded in the private bathroom of Barcelona's Sutton nightclub on the night of December 30. Since then, Sanz has gone on to divorce the Barcelona legend, with media reports claiming she was now an item with Achraf Hakimi.

Dani Alves faces up to 4 years in prison for sexual assault, and up to 12 years if the charges are reclassified as rape.



The alleged victim reportedly refused to receive any financial compensation from the player. She wants justice.



According to Onvoitout, a fan asked her about the speculation surrounding her relationship with Hakimi, another footballer currently mired in off-field controversy. Much like Alves, Hakimi has been accused of alleged rape and is currently facing divorce proceedings initiated by Hiba Abouk.

Achraf Hakimi is being charged for rape.



Sanz, frustrated with the question, strongly refuted the rumors. She expressed her disappointment with it, characterizing it as disrespect (via Onvoitout):

"I don't understand the shady morbidity of this country. What greater disrespect you have? You are continually overstepping the bounds with your creative evil. I don't know him [Hakimi] and I haven't seen him in my life."

Is a Real Madrid return on the cards for PSG star Achraf Hakimi?

The future of PSG's star player Achraf Hakimi is causing quite a stir. French media outlet L'Equipe (via Football Espana) has reported that Hakimi might entertain a dramatic return to his former club, Real Madrid.

Hakimi, back in 2020, had made the decision to part ways with the Spanish giants after a successful two-year loan stint with Borussia Dortmund. The 24-year-old, despite creating ripples in Germany with his commendable performance, was apprehensive about the lack of first-team action awaiting him in Madrid. Consequently, he traded the Spanish giants for Inter Milan.

His tenure with Inter Milan was short but impactful. After spending just over a year in Milan, where he helped the team clinch a Serie A title, Hakimi was signed by Paris Saint Germain. The move from the San Siro to the Parc des Princes marked another chapter in Hakimi's football journey.

However, the rumor mill is abuzz with PSG planning a major summer shakeup of their squad. This revamp, helmed by Christophe Galtier, could see several exits from the team, and Hakimi might just be on that list.

Despite PSG's anticipated resistance to letting go of Hakimi, L'Equipe suggests that the Moroccan is receptive to the idea of rejoining Real Madrid.

