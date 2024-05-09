"You're my person and you deserve the world" - Alisha Lehmann sends heartwarming message to Douglas Luiz on his 26th birthday

Aston Villa Women's footballer Alisha Lehmann sent a loved-up message to her partner, Douglas Luiz, on his 26th birthday. The Swiss attacker posted on Instagram to wish the Brazilian midfielder on his special day.

Luiz, who has played for Aston Villa's men's side since 2019, first met Lehmann when she moved to Villa Park in 2021. The pair started dating in her first season at the club but broke up in November 2022 due to differences arising from the WSL star's 2023 calendar.

After a year apart, they appeared to have made up with each other towards the end of 2023. The pair posed for a photo at a New Year's Eve 2024 party, and have officially got back together since then.

Alisha Lehmann posted on May 9 wishing Luiz in his native Portuguese language. The caption for the post translates to:

"Happy birthday my life, I wish you all the best and may all your dreams come true, you are the most loving and caring person I know. Today is your day, I love you so much my love."

Douglas Luiz is enjoying a brilliant season so far at Aston Villa, being a key contributor to their success in the Premier League and Europa Conference League. He has 10 goals and as many assists in 50 appearances across all competitions, powering Villa to fourth place in the league and the Conference League semifinals.

Meanwhile, Lehmann has played 14 games for Villa WFC, scoring the opener against West Ham Women and the winner against Brighton and Hove Albion Women.

WATCH: Alisha Lehmann bags the winner for Aston Villa Women against Brighton and Hove Albion Women

A long ball was played towards striker Rachel Daly, who took the ball into the box before being muscled off it by a Brighton defender. The tackle, however, only fell as far as Lehmann, who was lurking on the right wing.

The winger swept the ball first time underneath Brighton keeper Melina Loeck and into the back of the net. It was the Swiss forward's second goal of the season, following her strike in the 1-1 draw against West Ham United women the week prior.

Expand Tweet

Aston Villa Women sit midtable in the WSL standings, with 24 points in 21 games. Meanwhile, Aston Villa's men's side, powered by contributions from Lehmann's partner Douglas Luiz, sits in a Champions League qualification spot in the Premier League.

With 67 points in 36 games, manager Unai Emery is looking to guide his side to an unlikely fourth-placed finish. This would see them qualify for the UCL for the first time since the 1982-83 season.