“You’re here for a reason” – Frank Lampard sends strong message to Chelsea players ahead of Real Madrid game

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers away in the Premier League on Saturday, April 8. The Blues will now have to quickly shift their focus to Real Madrid next in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on April 12.

Frank Lampard's second stint as Chelsea manager got off to a losing start on Saturday. Matheus Nunes scored a sensational volleyed goal to give Wolves the win.

Lampard sent a defiant message to his players after the game as the retired midfielder said (via Football.London):

"If you're worried, don't come. The players shouldn't be. It's a carrot for them when they sign for Chelsea. Every player in that squad whether it's Mateo Kovacic who has won two Champions League and played in World Cup semis, finals, you deserve to play for Chelsea or if you're Mudryk and you come here, you've had your pathway to get here. You're here for a reason."

He further added:

"To expect everything to come together as a squad is maybe not the case. I'm not saying the squad- doesn't have aggression, it's just bringing together. Sometimes a bit of confidence, a lack of confidence can look like aggression to the eye."

Speaking about the difference between the game today and what to expect from Real Madrid on Wednesday, Lampard said:

"As a team we were up against a team that were very aggressive today and maybe some second balls and duels and things like that we weren't quite at. I don't mind saying because it has to be said to be a reality to be dealt with. Wednesday will be a completely different game but those things are always still there in some form or another. We've got a few days to recover, prepare and go again."

Who did Chelsea and Real Madrid beat in the UEFA Champions League round of 16?

Chelsea defeated Borussia Dortmund over two legs in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. After a 1-0 loss in the first leg at Signal Iduna Park, the Blues turned the tie on its head with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, beat Liverpool in the first leg by a score of 5-2 at Anfield. They earned a 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Real Madrid will play Villarreal at home in La Liga later tonight before their showdown against the Blues on April 12.

Poll : 0 votes