"You're talking one of the top two or three" – Ben Foster explains why Chelsea and Arsenal will miss out on signing Lionel Messi teammate

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has opened up on why neither Chelsea nor Arsenal would be successful in signing Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez, 32, is considered of the best shot-stoppers in the world due to his great displays for Argentina. The ex-Arsenal star has also helped Aston Villa emerge as a top four contender in the Premier League of late.

The 49-cap Argentina international has helped the Messi-led national team lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy. He has also guided La Albiceleste to three other silverwares, including two Copa America crowns so far.

During a recent interaction on his The Cycling GK podcast, Foster shared his honest thoughts on Martinez's future with the player's Aston Villa deal set to expire in 2029. He said (h/t Metro):

"Without doubt, I think the only teams who'll get Martinez are the biggest teams in the world. He's not going to Chelsea. He's not going to Arsenal. He'll go to the biggest – you're talking one of the top two or three clubs in the world."

When asked whether Martinez could join Real Madrid, Foster responded:

"Thibaut [Courtois], he's already one of the best goalkeepers in the world."

So far this campaign, Martinez has made 37 appearances in all competitions for Aston Villa. He has shipped 48 goals, 41 in 28 Premier League games, and registered seven clean sheets for Unai Emery's side this term.

Chelsea backed to snap up former Arsenal star

Speaking on talkSPORT, ex-Blues star Jason Cundy told his former club to launch a move for ex-Arsenal ace and Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. He elaborated (h/t Metro):

"The goalkeeper has turned out to be a massive problem for Chelsea. [Filip] Jorgensen dropped an absolute dolly against Aston Villa. We did enough to get a point there and the keeper made a howler, it was devastating for Chelsea. I would definitely have Ramsdale. That's an improvement. [Caoimhin] Kelleher at Liverpool is another one they're looking at."

Opining on the Stamford Bridge side's goalkeeping choices, Cundy said:

"Clearly the goalkeeper situation has been a bit of a disaster. [Robert] Sanchez got the gloves and over the last three months, it's been obvious that he's suffering. There's been a lot of goals and mistakes. I think they will be looking to replace Sanchez unless they think [Djordje] Petrovic who is out on loan is good enough. But clearly it's been an issue all season and something has to change."

Since leaving Arsenal in a potential £25 million move last summer, Ramsdale has registered three shutouts in 21 total games for Southampton.

Meanwhile, Filip Jorgensen is currently considered as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper after Robert Sanchez's error-prone outings this season.

