“You are a real spiritual leader for your people my friend” – Clarence Seedorf salutes Ali Daei as he turns down invite to attend Qatar World Cup amid protests in Iran

Former Netherlands legend Clarence Seedorf has heaped praise on Iranian legend Ali Daei for turning down an invitation to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Daei held the record for most international goals in history with 109 for several years before Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed it in 2021. He cited the protests in his country as the reason to give the upcoming Qatar showpiece a miss.

Iran International English @IranIntl_En Iranian football legend Ali Daei says he's declined invitations by FIFA and Qatar Football Federation for him and his family to visit Qatar for 2022 World Cup so that he could stay in Iran with people and express his sympathy with all the families who've lost their beloved ones. Iranian football legend Ali Daei says he's declined invitations by FIFA and Qatar Football Federation for him and his family to visit Qatar for 2022 World Cup so that he could stay in Iran with people and express his sympathy with all the families who've lost their beloved ones. https://t.co/P73kCbKqo0

The 53-year-old wrote on Instagram:

"Hello to my dear and honorable compatriots. In these days when most of us are not feeling well, I answered no to the official invitation of FIFA and Qatar Football Federation to attend the World Cup with my wife and daughters, to be with you in my homeland and express my sympathy to all the families who lost their loved ones."

He added:

"They have lost these days, I declare. Hoping for bright days for Iran and Iranians. Ali Daei."

Seedorf, a rival during his playing days and now a friend, has come in support of his decision, calling him a leader for the Iranian people.

The Dutchman wrote in the comments:

"You are a real spiritual leader for your people my friend. I admire you courage, kindness and leadership. Peace is what I wish can be reached asap. Much love you and family and all the brothers and Sisters in Iran."

Daei earned 149 caps with Iran in 13 years with the side, scoring 109 goals. He played at two FIFA World Cups in 1994 and 2006, although he failed to find the net in both.

Iran set for a challenging FIFA World Cup

Iran were handed a tough draw against England, Wales and the United States in Group B and their chances of progression to the knockouts seem difficult.

Team Melli have never made it beyond the first round of the FIFA World Cup and that streak could well continue in Qatar.

Uri Levy @Levyninho list to the World Cup. Sardar Azmoun is in!



These are the brave men that a 80 million people nation will look upon to their reaction, stand and heart during the anthem, after the goal and v the US. One of the most interesting teams to follow in this year’s World Cup. Iranlist to the World Cup. Sardar Azmoun is in!These are the brave men that a 80 million people nation will look upon to their reaction, stand and heart during the anthem, after the goal and v the US. One of the most interesting teams to follow in this year’s World Cup. Iran 🇮🇷 list to the World Cup. Sardar Azmoun is in! These are the brave men that a 80 million people nation will look upon to their reaction, stand and heart during the anthem, after the goal and v the US. One of the most interesting teams to follow in this year’s World Cup. https://t.co/32022AWCmS

England are the favorites to win the group despite their disappointing results lately, while the United States and Wales have a talented bunch of players.

Carlos Queiroz's side, however, are no slouch and gave European powerhouses like Spain and Portugal a tough run for their money in the last edition.

It will be interesting to see if Iran can break the group stage hoodoo this time around.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes