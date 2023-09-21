"You have to respect that" - Thierry Henry delivers verdict on Arsenal's goalkeeping conundrum involving David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has shared his thoughts on the rotation between goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya at the Emirates the current season.

The Gunners signed Raya from Brentford on a season-long loan with an option to buy in the summer despite having Ramsdale. The Englishman has been Arsenal's No. 1 since arriving from Sheffield United in 2021 and has made 83 appearances for them.

However, Ramsdale has seen his spot taken by Raya in the last two games. The Spaniard made his debut in the Gunners' 1-0 win at Everton in the Premier League on September 17. He also played in their 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday, September 20.

Many fans and pundits have debated manager Mikel Arteta's choice of bringing in Raya when they already have Ramsdale. Henry, however, has supported the Spanish manager's decision, telling CBS Sports:

“It’s not about who is right or wrong, Mikel Arteta is the coach. He sees David Raya as a guy that can make him win the league."

"When Bernd Leno left Arsenal, he saw Aaron Ramsdale as a guy who can make him go into the top four. I think if he goes and gets David Raya. It’s not me who went to get him, not Jamie (Carragher), not Peter (Schmeichel) and not whoever. It doesn’t really matter."

Henry reckons that Raya is now Arsenal's No. 1 goalkeeper and will not be rotated often with Ramsdale. The Frenchman said:

“He went to get him. He thinks he is a better player. There is no rotation. He thinks David Raya is better. People have to stop with that goalkeeper thing. When you play at a big club competition will happen."

He also said:

“I don’t think it’s about rotation. I don’t think Mikel wants to rotate, as you can see (Raya starting again). He went to get a goalkeeper that I think and he thinks that is going to win him the league. That’s why he plays him – You have to respect that. It’s not about being right or wrong.”

Raya has kept two clean sheets in his first two appearances for Arsenal. Adding in the Spaniard's ability on the ball, Ramsdale might just find himself being permanently relegated to the bench.

Arsenal dazzle on their Champions League return against PSV

The Gunners featured in arguably the biggest club competition on Wednesday for the first time since 2017, hosting PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates.

Arsenal's 'starboy' Bukayo Saka scored his first-ever Champions League goal in the eighth minute to open the proceedings. Leandro Trossard, who replaced the injured Gabriel Martinelli in the lineup, scored in the 20th minute.

Gabriel Jesus added another goal in the 38th minute with a brilliant strike before Martin Odegaard completed the scoring in the 70th minute.

The Gunners are now at the top in Group B, with Lens and Sevilla playing out a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal will next face arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday, September 24. Both sides are unbeaten in the league after five games, with four wins and one draw.