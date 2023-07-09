"You have to have the right motivation" - Yaya Toure makes interesting Manchester City downfall claim after treble win 

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure believes that Manchester City could experience a slight drop in form during the 2023-24 season.

Pep Guardiola's team had the best season in the club's history as they won the treble during the 2022-23 season. City pipped Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title and defeated rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

They won the elusive UEFA Champions League by beating Inter Milan in the final, having faltered at the last step two years ago.

Toure compared City's campaign to that of Barcelona's treble winning 2009 team, of which he was a part. Speaking to Daily Mail, he said:

"We won everything and then we had a bit of a downfall. But that is normal for human beings, you have to have the right motivation. Sometimes it is the leader, the head coach, who has to set this up for all the players."

Toure added:

"The coach said we are fighting against us. We are the problem, not the opponent. We tried to put the same commitment and desire in again, because it is not easy to repeat. It will be difficult but City already have the experience of winning the league year-after-year."

Yaya Toure spoke about Manchester City winning the UEFA Champions League

Yaya Toure was one of the first big stars that Manchester City signed after Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan's takeover in 2008. He came into English football at a time when Manchester United were the most dominant force in the country.

Toure recently claimed that he predicted that the Cityzens would rise above United. Speaking about the club's transformation through the years, the former City midfielder said:

"This is what I predicted. When I made my debut, I said I came to this club because one day this club is going to be great and be on top of United. At that moment, it was quite early and people were thinking, 'why is he saying that?' Most of the great players, like Sergio Aguero and David Silva weren't involved yet. So seeing Man City do that was incredible, to see them lift this trophy."

Toure added:

"It was going to take time but I knew it would happen because the owner [Sheikh Mansour] was trying to create something big and huge there. People were a bit impatient but we knew this would happen sooner or later."

Since Pep Guardiola's arrival, Manchester City have been the most dominant club in English football. While they struggled in European competitions, last season marked an end to the prolonged wait for a Champions League title.

Poll : 0 votes