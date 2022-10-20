"You have rocked my world" "A smokescreen from him" - Tottenham Hotspur fans lavish praise on Antonio Conte for naming best possible XI against Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur fans were pleased to see manager Antonio Conte go with a 3-5-2 set-up in their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Wednesday (October 19).

The Italian manager has seemingly started to trust this tactic whenever he does not have the appropriate depth in his attack. Conte, otherwise, prefers to field a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Dejan Kulusevski, like Richarlison, was absent from the matchday squad due to an injury. Lucas Moura is only fit to make the bench after returning from his tendon issue in the 2-0 win against Everton on October 15.

He came on as a substitute in the third minute of stoppage time and is expected to make an appearance from the bench today. Yves Bissouma, meanwhile, has been entrusted to partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur in a midfield three. The duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min comprise the attack for the Lilywhites.

Down the flanks, Conte trusted Matt Doherty over Djed Spence once again. Emerson Royal is serving the last of his three-match red-card suspension. Ivan Perisic starts down the other wing, to barely anyone's surprise.

The only other time Conte used this formation was in the 1-0 league win against Brighton & Hove Albion on October 8. It seems that Spurs fans have taken a liking to this particular tactical set-up, especially considering their injury issues in attack.

Some believe this is the strongest line-up they could have fielded under the circumstances. Here are some of the best reactions from the Tottenham faithful, as found on Twitter:

Manchester United have a huge chance to catch up on Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United could get within touching distance of Tottenham Hotspur if they manage a win at home today.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table with 16 points from nine league games. While third-placed Spurs have 23 points, they have played one game more than United.

A win for manager Erik ten Hag will see his team decrease that gap to four for now.

Chelsea, who have played the same number of games as United, are on 19 points. The Blues' play against Brentford today and a slip-up in that game could be even better news for those in the Old Trafford camp.

Spurs will understand the importance of this match-up and it won't be a surprise if manager Antonio Conte sets up his team to defend first and attack second.

Tottenham have been accused of playing on the backfoot more often than not this season. However, Conte could have to make a big decision early on in this campaign - whether he wants to go for the title or settle for another top-four finish.

The former will require his team to be more offensive and bold in games against the 'big six' opposition - such as the one today.

