"You are ruining the club" - Daniel Riolo urges PSG to get rid of Neymar 

French journalist Daniel Riolo believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) should sell Brazilian forward Neymar Jr. in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Riolo, the 30-year-old is not a good fit for the dressing room and does not have the best of relations with the club's fans.

Speaking to RMC (via Le10Sport), Riolo stated that time is up for Neymar in the French capital. He said:

"PSG supporters don't care about Neymar's antics. It's "get off and let us go, because you're ruining the club." PSG supporters don't care that he's not doing well, from his Netflix documentary and all. You have to sign his check and let him go. He is doing a lot of harm inside the club.”

Neymar and Lionel Messi were recently booed by PSG fans following their exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid. The attacking duo were underwhelming against Los Blancos, and fans made their displeasure clear during their game against Bordeaux last week.

Rumors linking Neymar to an exit from Paris Saint-Germain are gathering momentum after the incident which took place against Bordeaux. This is despite the fact that the forward has a contract at the club until the summer of 2025.

Last week, it was reported by The Sun that Premier League side Newcastle United are monitoring the situation surrounding the former Barcelona star.

In the current market, very few clubs can afford Neymar's astronomical wages and transfer fees. Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain will want to recover a part of the world-record €222 million they paid to Barcelona for his services back in 2017.

El Larguero @ellarguero Daniel Riolo, en RMC, acusa gravemente a Neymar: "Ya casi no entrena, llega al límite de estar borracho"



Además, advierte de la 'ruptura total' entre los estamentos del PSG y el vestuario del equipo



cadenaser.com/2022/03/21/ney… 🗣️Daniel Riolo, en RMC, acusa gravemente a Neymar: "Ya casi no entrena, llega al límite de estar borracho"Además, advierte de la 'ruptura total' entre los estamentos del PSG y el vestuario del equipo 🗣️‼️ Daniel Riolo, en RMC, acusa gravemente a Neymar: "Ya casi no entrena, llega al límite de estar borracho"🇫🇷❌ Además, advierte de la 'ruptura total' entre los estamentos del PSG y el vestuario del equipocadenaser.com/2022/03/21/ney…

The upcoming summer is going to be huge for the Parisian giants. The future of manager Mauricio Pochettino is in question following yet another failure in the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 giants were also knocked out of the Coupe de France by OGC Nice in the Round of 16 stage last month.

How has Neymar performed for PSG this season?

Neymar has had a difficult time this season. He was on the sidelines for around three months after sustaining an ankle injury in November last year.

Moreover, the Brazilian has not been in his best of forms whenever he has featured for PSG this season.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball 🤨



#Neymar #PSG #Newcastle According to The Sun, Newcastle United could be interested in signing PSG forward Neymar as a marquee signing under their new owners! #Newcastle United According to The Sun, Newcastle United could be interested in signing PSG forward Neymar as a marquee signing under their new owners! 😳🤨#Neymar #PSG #Newcastle #NewcastleUnited https://t.co/UUJmcmh6X0

As things stand, Neymar has scored and assisted five times each in 21 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions this season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh