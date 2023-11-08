Former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge recalled an interesting Carlo Ancelotti story when analyzing Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has started to adapt at Liverpool after struggling in his first season. The Uruguayan is turning into a nightmare to deal with for defenders. Nunez's runs behind defenders are causing all sorts of problems.

Sturridge has now revealed how Carlo Ancelotti forced him to watch his videos of AC Milan legend Filippo Inzaghi during his time at Stamford Bridge. Inzaghi made a career out of making well-timed runs and scoring boatloads of goals.

Speaking about Ancelotti, Sturridge said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I remember when I was at Chelsea and [Carlo] Ancelotti told me: 'Daniel, here is a DVD of [Filippo] Inzaghi. You don't run in behind often. Watch this DVD.' I remember after that I scored one goal in the Champions League a few weeks later and he was like: 'That's what I'm talking about. You made the run.'"

Further speaking about Nunez, Sturridge said that the Uruguayan will thrive due to the runs he makes. Sturridge also claimed that Nunez's finishing will get more clinical with time.

Nunez, 24, has scored seven goals and has provided five assists in 15 appearances across competitions this season.

What is Daniel Sturridge's record for Chelsea?

While Daniel Sturridge perhaps enjoyed more individual success at Liverpool, he spent a good amount of time at Chelsea after joining from Manchester City. Sturridge made 96 appearances for the Blues across competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing nine assists.

The former England international won four trophies during his Chelsea stint - one Premier League title, one UEFA Champions League, and two FA Cups. He played 41 matches under Ancelotti, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

Sturridge became a key player for Liverpool after his January 2013 move. He made 160 appearances for the Merseysiders, scoring 68 goals and providing 26 assists. He won the Champions League with the Reds.

Sturridge hung up his boots earlier this year, with Perth Glory being his last club. The talented left-footed striker made 26 appearances for England at the international level, scoring eight goals and providing one assist.