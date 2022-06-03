"You cannot say no to Real Madrid" - Chelsea suffer transfer blow as agent says 18-year-old prefers move to La Liga giants

Chelsea have been dealt a transfer blow as the agent of teenage goalkeeping sensation Gabriel Slonina has declared the player wants to join Real Madrid.

At just 18 years of age, the Chicago Fire shot-stopper has already made 25 MLS appearances. He also earned his first call-up to the USMNT squad in November of 2021.

Slonina's contract expires in 18 months but a host of big European clubs have already declared their interest in the American wonderkid.

Despite Chelsea's interest, Slonina's agent Jame Garcia has pleaded with the MLS and Chicago Fire to allow his client to complete a 'dream' move to Real Madrid. Garcia stated (as per Football.London):

"It should be an honour for Chicago and MLS to have Real Madrid take notice of one of their players. We are hoping Chicago can find an agreement with Real Madrid to realize Gabriel's dream of playing for this club. He's worked very hard, he is an unbelievable person, player as well, but the person is remarkable. I've met few to no people who work as hard as he does. He's a very smart and courageous young man."

"With respect to other clubs and other offers, we've received many, and at the moment, we are gracious to those clubs, but you cannot say no to Real Madrid. This has the potential to be a great situation for everyone - but the MLSPA and Agents need to work together to protect these players. We can't have clubs in the MLS asking for exorbitant prices."

Chelsea set to miss out on goalkeeping wonderkid to Real Madrid

According to Football.London, the Blues sounded out a move for Slonina in February. The west London club were confident they could secure the teenager's signature.

The deal would potentially have seen the keeper stay on loan in Chicago throughout the 2023 campaign. However, progress on any of Chelsea's transfer business was halted by the sanctions imposed on former owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government.

The report also claims that the two-time European champions wanted to renew their interest in the American keeper. However, the competition has become fierce, with Bayern Munich and Wolverhampton Wanderers both chasing the goalkeeper.

Los Blancos have already enjoyed success in the summer window so far at the expense of the Blues. They recently confirmed the signing of 29-year-old centre-half Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer.

