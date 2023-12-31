"You see how difficult it is" - Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal cannot win the Premier League title unless they improve in 2 key areas

Mikel Arteta has stated that Arsenal need to improve in both boxes if they want to be at the top of the table come the end of the season. Arteta also lauded the 'incredible' quality of the Premier League.

Speaking to the media ahead of the New Year's Eve clash against Fulham, Arteta was asked whether the Gunners can win the title this season. He said:

"If we don't improve in the boxes, no. Because at the end that is what it is. It's not panic, it is about trying to do more, do better and win games. If the team plays like this, we are going to win a lot of games. We have to do what we can control. It's not time to look at other teams. You see how difficult it is for other teams yesterday and today and it is going to continue to be like that because the level of the league is incredible."

Arteta's side are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 40 points from 19 matches. They can jump to the top of the table with a win at Fulham on Sunday but will lose the position if Liverpool grab at least a point against Newcastle United on Monday.

Mikel Arteta not worried about the form of 2 Arsenal youngsters

Mikel Arteta was also quizzed about the form of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. The Arsenal manager pointed out that both players have plenty of energy but the final product was missing at the moment.

Arteta said:

"Obviously, there are a lot of games but they looked really good, looked fresh. When you win, you don't look at that. They are young. If they were 35 maybe it would be a different question. They are young, they have a lot of energy. They can keep going, that is for sure. Without a spark you don't generate what the team generated today. It is impossible. But it is the final thing, the final touch, the final action that puts the ball in the net or not. That is what we need."

Arsenal lost to West Ham United in midweek and will be desperate to end 2023 with a win and a place at the top of the Premier League table.