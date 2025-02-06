“You see everything that you shouldn’t see” - Luka Modric makes feelings clear on ‘fight’ with Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has downplayed the altercation involving him and Vinicius Jr during the side's 3-2 Copa del Rey quarter-final win over Leganes on Wednesday (February 5). Los Blancos survived a comeback scare, scoring a late winner to book their place in the last four of the competition.

Carlo Ancelotti's side began the match on a good note, scoring twice in the first 25 minutes. Modric, assisted by Rodryo, gave his side the lead in the 18th minute before Endrick scored seven minutes later. Juan Cruz converted a penalty in the 39th minute to pull Leganes back.

The Spanish winger scored again in the 59th minute to level the score 2-2. It looked like the game was heading into extra time before 20-year-old forward Gonzalo Garcia headed home the winner for Real Madrid in the third minute of stoppage time.

Modric and Vinicius Jr. were involved in an altercation and exchanged words during the game. The veteran midfielder first scolded the Brazilian for failing to help with defensive duties. Modric was also spotted admonishing Vinicius on the sidelines after the winger was shown a yellow card for dissent.

When questioned about the 'fight' after the match, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner downplayed the incident, saying (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):

"How am I with Vini? These are things that happen in football. You see everything that you shouldn't see."

Real Madrid will know their semi-final opponent after the completion of other quarter-final matches. The draw for the last four will be held on Wednesday (February 12).

"We didn't start well but we managed to get ahead and take advantage" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Copa del Rey QF win over Leganes

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shared his opinion about his team's performance during their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash with Leganes. Los Blancos threw away a two-goal lead and only secured victory in the dying embers of the game.

Speaking after the 3-2 victory, Ancelotti said (via Forbes):

"We didn't start well, but we managed to get ahead and take advantage. The team played very well in attack, with a lot of effectiveness. Although it is true that we suffered in defense."

Real Madrid will now prepare for the epic Madrid derby with Atletico Madrid on Saturday (February 8). The LaLiga clash will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

