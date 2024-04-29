"You wouldn't see Manchester City doing that" – Paul Merson enraged by what Arsenal did against Tottenham

Arsenal great Paul Merson has slammed his former team for almost throwing away their lead in a 3-2 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 28).

The Gunners, who were held to a 2-2 draw against Tottenham at home earlier this season, raced to a 3-0 lead inside 38 minutes during their latest clash. After Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 15th-minute own goal, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz each netted once for the visitors.

But, Cristian Romero pulled one back for the hosts after Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya mistakenly passed the ball to the Argentine in the 64th minute of the contest. Heung-min Son scored another for Spurs after a Declan Rice challenge inside the visiting penalty box.

After the end of the latest north London derby, Merson lambasted Arsenal's loss of concentration at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 56-year-old told Sky Sports (h/t football.london):

"They shouldn't have had to [dig in], they shouldn't have had to. Simple as that. It is [their takeaway]: do the simple things well, and the simple thing was for that goalkeeper to put the ball 60-70 yards up the pitch. Even though you're 3-0 up, it doesn't mean you can start taking liberties with the other team. Football changes that quickly... that's what you've got to learn."

Merson, who helped his former team lift two league titles, continued:

"They were absolutely cruising and they're hanging on for dear life at the end, I mean hanging on. That's inexperience. They might have [drawn that match last season]. I think if Tottenham got up ahead of steam, they might not have had another chance to score after 3-2, but they were so, so comfortable."

Comparing the Mikel Arteta's club with Manchester City, Merson said:

"You wouldn't see Manchester City doing that. Brilliant, fair play to them, you've got to win games and they've come here and won. The main thing is for the fans... this is a huge game for Arsenal fans and they won the game."

Juventus agree deal to sign Arsenal star

According to Spanish website Todofichajes, Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Arsenal star Jorginho on a free transfer this summer. They have finalised a three-year contract for the 32-year-old.

Since leaving Chelsea for £12 million in January 2023, Jorginho has recorded one goal and three assists in 51 matches for the Gunners.

Jorginho is next likely to be in action for Mikel Arteta's side in their Premier League contest against Bournemouth on Saturday (May 4).