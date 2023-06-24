"You see this sort of price for strikers, not central midfielders" - Arsenal legend questions the Gunners' pursuit for Declan Rice

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has expressed concerns about the ongoing transfer saga relating to West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. The Brazilian felt that the Gunners should prioritize on their defense as he believes that aspect of the squad needs strengthening.

Speaking to Online Casinos, Silva said:

"Normally you see this sort of price for strikers, not central midfielders," Gilberto told Online Casinos. "It feels quite high, even though there is no doubting the quality of the player, but it does feel like a very high price.

"I’m thinking maybe another centre-back to keep them fresh for next season after they lost William Saliba," he added. "We have also seen Oleksandr Zinchenko rotate between left-back and central midfield, while Tierney has also struggled with injury problems."

He added:

"Having Zinchenko play again as a central midfielder, I think, would be really good for Arsenal – so maybe left-back would be a position they could think about strengthening. But it all depends on Mikel and what he wants."

The Gunners are in a race with Manchester City for the 24-year-old. They have already had two approaches worth close to £80 million rejected. talkSPORT reports that they are expected to launch a third bid, closer to the Hammers' valuation of around £100 million.

Arsenal are also in the market for a defender, Ajax's Jurrien Timber. The 22-year-old has the versatility to play center-back and right-back. Arteta's side had an initial proposal of around £30 million rejected but are expected to reach an agreement for around £50 million.

Arsenal reach verbal agreement with star midfielder

Lavia is expected to depart from Southampton in the summer.

Arsenal have reportedly reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. According to Football Insider, the Gunners are the frontrunners to sign the 19-year-old and are expected to pursue a deal for the Belgian soon.

Lavia is highly likely to depart St. Mary's stadium following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League. The club have placed a £50 million price tag on the player. Liverpool and Chelsea are also rumoured to be in the race.

Arsenal are expected to make a formal approach next month, after finalising the deals for Kai Havertz and Declan Rice. Southampton will be keen to sell the player in this window, despite the fact that he has four years left on his contract.

They will be determined to cash in on the player right now, as Manchester City have a buy-back clause worth £40 million that becomes active from 2024.

