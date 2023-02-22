"You have to sell him in June" - Former PSG forward urges Ligue 1 side to sell Kylian Mbappe

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Jerome Rothen feels the team should cash in on Kylian Mbappe in the summer if they are not sure he will commit his long-term future to them.

Mbappe was widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer from PSG last summer. However, following a sudden turn of events, he put pen to paper on a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

The France international's current contract with Les Parisiens runs until the end of next season. He notably has the option to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes for another 12 months.

Rothen has now pointed out how PSG have no say in whether Mbappe will stay at the club beyond 2024. He is thus of the view that his former employers should sell the 24-year-old this summer if he is not prepared to remain with them for the years to come.

The former footballer said on his own show on RMC:

"It is he [Kylian Mbappe] alone who will be able to trigger the option. The club have no say. While sometimes the club can choose on the options, here, not at all.

"If you want to recover some of your money, if you feel that Kylian will not stay at Paris Saint-Germain for three or four years, you have to sell him in June."

Rothen is of the view that PSG should sell at least one of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, or Kylian Mbappe in the summer, although the latter is his least priority. He feels the club should still part ways with one of the two South American forwards even if the former AS Monaco star leaves. He added:

"And there it is not losing only one player out of the three, it is losing two."

It remains to be seen if Les Parisiens will cash in on Mbappe if they receive a suitable offer in the summer.

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe has been in red-hot form for PSG this season after snubbing a move to Real Madrid last summer. He has scored 27 goals and provided six assists from 28 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Many believe the Frenchman's inability to start led the Parisians to lose 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Some feel the club's chances of causing a turnaround in the second leg in Munich entirely rely on him.

Kylian Mbappe will be determined to fire his team to a victory over Bayern in Germany on March 8.

