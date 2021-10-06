"You have to share the cake" - Kylian Mbappe tells PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar the trio must work together so 'all three can eat'

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has opened up about his relationship with teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The Frenchman believes the trio needs to work together in order to succeed in their attacks. He was quoted as saying:

"When you play up top with players like that, you have to share the cake so that all three can eat. You can't say that you'll pass to one and not the other. You have to be smart. There will always be moments of frustration, but the only interest the three of us have is to make PSG win."

Goal @goal PSG started Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria vs Rennes...Shots on target: 0

Goals: 0 PSG started Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria vs Rennes...Shots on target: 0

Goals: 0 https://t.co/0VyVSAtixt

During PSG's recent clash with Rennes, Kylian Mbappe was caught on camera calling Neymar a "bum" for not passing the ball to him.

The 22-year-old admitted to making the comment but said he doesn't regret it as he has a lot of respect for the Brazilian.

Goal @goal Kylian Mbappe assists Lionel Messi.You're going to see a lot of this 🔥 Kylian Mbappe assists Lionel Messi.You're going to see a lot of this 🔥https://t.co/QvtTsXb6hN

He said:

"It happens sometimes. I should have thought more, but I don't regret it. It might seem strange from the outside, but on the inside we know how things are. I have great respect for Neymar as a player and as a person. There are a lot of cameras now, but this is football and we have no problems."

Kylian Mbappe's stats for PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe has been the brightest member of PSG's forward line so far

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed a promising start to the season, being the liveliest member of PSG's star-studded attacking line so far. The Frenchman has a record of four goals and five assists in 11 appearances in the Champions League and Ligue 1.

However, it is worth noting that the forward's impact has dropped significantly in recent games. He has failed to find the back of the net in his last six matches across all competitions.

Also Read

Despite that, Kylian Mbappe is still miles and shoulders above his attacking mates at the Parc des Princes. Lionel Messi, for instance, has scored just one goal since switching to the French capital during the summer transfer window. Neymar also has a disappointing record of one goal and two assists to his name this season.

The duo will need to improve their connection to help PSG thrive in the coming games.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh