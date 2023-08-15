"You are a special person my friend" - PSG star sends heartfelt message to Neymar Jr as he completes Al-Hilal move

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti sent a heartfelt message to Neymar Jr after the Brazilian forward completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record transfer fee of €222 million. Verratti, who is also linked with an exit from the French club, reacted to the forward's departure as he wrote on social media (via GOAL):

"Just to tell you that it was amazing to spend all those years together. I love you very much and I wish you the best for the new stage of your life. You are a special person my friend."

Neymar played 173 matches for PSG, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants.

He shared the pitch with Verratti 115 times during that period, combining for seven goals with the Italian midfielder. Verratti has been linked with an exit from PSG this summer as well, with Al-Hilal reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reacted to Neymar's Al-Hilal move

Since joining PSG back in 2017, the Brazilian superstar was one of the key players for the Parisian club and was a constant presence in the team's attack. Hence, his departure comes as a big blow to the French giants.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reacted to Neymar's departure, thanking him for his contributions to the club. Al-Khelaifi said (via the Parisian club's official media):

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world. I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our Club and our project over the last 6 years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history. I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the very best for the future and his next adventure."

During his time in Paris, Neymar won five Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de la Ligue titles, and three Coupe de France trophies.