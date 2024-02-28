"You have to start delivering" – Darren Bent claims Chelsea star's injury 'must be frustrating' for Mauricio Pochettino

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur attacker Darren Bent has suggested that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino must be frustrated following Christopher Nkunku's latest injury setback.

Nkunku, who won the Bundesliga Golden Boot last campaign, joined the Blues in a £52 million move from RB Leipzig past summer. However, the 26-year-old suffered a serious knee injury during the pre-season.

A 10-cap France international, Nkunku recovered from his knee problem and made his debut for Chelsea past December. However, after making 10 just appearances, the Paris Saint-Germain youth product is now set to be out with an unknown injury for up to four weeks.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent shared his thoughts on the Chelsea forward's injury situation. Initially hailing his ability, he said (h/t HITC):

"I remember watching a lot of Chelsea in the pre-season and he looked sharp as they come. [Mykhailo] Mudryk, [Nicolas] Jackson looked sharp. They were all combining really, really well. He has shown flashes, he scored a lovely goal [in a 4-1 defeat] against Liverpool, chopped a couple of people and smashed it in."

Bent, who netted 106 times in 277 Premier League games, continued:

"But he just can't stay fit. He has got to Chelsea, he is 26 now, so he is getting to the point where you are saying: 'Come on now, you have to start delivering and you aren't young anymore'."

Commenting on how Pochettino is feeling right now, Bent concluded:

"For Pochettino, it must be frustrating because clearly there have been times when he has been on the bench and he hasn't started. People have been probably wondering: 'Why isn't he starting?' Clearly, he isn't fit enough. Even when he came on in the [EFL Cup] final, nothing! I thought Nkunku was going to be that guy."

So far, Nkunku has scored twice in 10 overall matches for the Blues.

Chelsea relish advantage in race to rope in ex-Brighton & Hove Albion star in summer

According to Spanish news website Fichajes.net, Mauricio Pochettino's outfit could pop up as the front-runners in the transfer race to rope in Viktor Gyokeres. The 25-year-old Sporting CP striker is believed to be aiming to play in the Premier League in the near future.

Gyokeres, who spent time at Brighton & Hove Albion between 2018 and 2021, has established himself as one of the most clinical strikers in Europe this campaign. He has netted 30 goals and laid out 11 assists in 33 appearances across competitions for Sporting so far.

Before joining the Portuguese outfit in a potential £20 million deal last July, the 19-cap Sweden international shot to recognition at EFL Championship team Coventry City. He contributed 40 goals and 17 assists in 97 games for his former club in the last two campaigns.