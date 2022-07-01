“You stay behind us and give us a big push” - Salah sends special trophy message to Liverpool fans after contract extension

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has issued a special message for the fans after signing a contract extension.

The Egyptian star, whose deal was set to end next year, has penned a new deal that will keep him at the club till 2025. With Sadio Mane leaving Anfield, there were fears Salah could follow suit as clouds of uncertainty hovered over his Liverpool future.

However, those fears have now been allayed, as the 30-year-old has committed himself to the Anfield outfit for two more years and sent out a message to Reds fans. Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, he said:

“My message (to the fans) is the players in the team want to give our best next season to try to win all the trophies. As usual, you stay behind us and give us a big push, and I am sure we are going to win trophies again (together).”

Revealing his desire to win more silverware, the former AS Roma striker added:

“I feel great, and (and I am) excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone. It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done, so we just need to focus on what’s next."

Liverpool ready to compete 'for everything'

The Reds were on course for an unprecedented quadruple last season but ended up winning only two - the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Manager Jurgen Klopp's side lost the Premier League to Manchester City by a point on the final day and were beaten 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final by Real Madrid.

Salah has reassured the fans that Liverpool are ready to compete on all fronts once again next season. He added:

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going (upwards). Last season, we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season, we lost two trophies."

Salah continued:

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

Liverpool begin their 2022-23 season in the Community Shield against City on July 30. They'll start their Premier League campaign a week later on August 6 against newly promoted Fulham.

