"You still have to be lenient with him" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is 'asking for respect' according to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba feels Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is asking for respect.

Mbappe has been in the news of late after more reports emerged about his uncertain future in Paris. Blues legend Drogba has now come out in support of the young forward, highlighting that Mbappe is seeking respect.

“I think what Mbappé is asking for is respect,” Drogba said (via PSGTalk).

“Don’t forget that he is young, so the little mistakes he will make, but you still have to be lenient with him. It’s someone who represents France, who is world champion, who gave you a World Cup. So at some point, you have to calm things down.”

Mbappe signed a new three-year contract at PSG this summer, which also saw him become the highest earner at the club.

However, reports emerged last week that Mbappe is frustrated with his role at the club and is now keen to leave Paris in January. Real Madrid, Liverpool and other mega clubs have been linked with a move for the Frenchman, with rumors of discontent growing by the day.

Mbappe had already previously created news this season after he openly expressed disappointment at being disallowed to take a penalty. His reported feud with Neymar has allegedly created several cracks at the club.

Are PSG facing superstar conundrum at the club?

The Ligue 1 giants are home to several superstars, including the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Mbappe, among others. While they are one of the toughest teams to beat on their day due to the sheer quality present on the pitch, the club's greatest enemies are still their own players.

The ego clash amongst the superstars and their refusal to put the needs of the team first has cost them European glory in previous seasons. Mbappe's antics this season point to the fact that unless they find a solution soon, it is likely to create more commotion at the club.

