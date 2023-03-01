"You have to take your hat off to him" - Pundit admits he was wrong about 'incredible' Manchester United star and hails his desire

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has heaped praise on Manchester United superstar Casemiro, admitting that he was wrong to question the Brazilian's desire following his transfer.

Having won five Champions League and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid, Casemiro joined Manchester United in a £70 million deal last summer. The move came on deadline day following United’s failed pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

Many, including Sherwood, questioned Casemiro’s ambition and desire, speculating that the Brazilian might lack hunger after winning it all with Real Madrid. The 31-year-old, though, has proven his doubters wrong, putting in tireless shifts and exuding the same passion he demonstrated at Real Madrid.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United celebrate Casemiro making the FIFPRO Men's World XI Manchester United celebrate Casemiro making the FIFPRO Men's World XI 🌟 https://t.co/KhwT6fWudC

Following the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26), Sherwood told Premier League Productions:

“When (he) first come, I thought he’s (Casemiro) came to Man United to fill the till up. He’s done everything at Real Madrid; he can’t possibly have the hunger.

“I was so wrong, so wrong. When that equaliser he scored at Stamford Bridge, you saw the way he celebrated with Man United fans, from that moment onwards, I knew this boy was the real deal. He’s incredible. He puts out fires, any sorts of danger he puts it out, but he can also play.”

Sherwood concluded:

“Someone coming in with that desire at his age, you have to take your hat off to him.”

Casemiro, who's been named in the FIFPro World XI, has taken part in 33 games for Manchester United across competitions this season, bagging five goals and as many assists.

He was on the scoresheet, alongside Marcus Rashford, in the Red Devils’ Carabao Cup final win over the Magpies.

Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh responds after Piers Morgan lambasts Manchester United celebrations

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and players celebrated heartily after beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Considering it was United’s first trophy in six years, the jubilant scenes were not a surprise.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Can’t believe I’m watching a @ManUtd manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup … so embarrassing. Can’t believe I’m watching a @ManUtd manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup … so embarrassing. 🙈https://t.co/A0HY7ixEoX

Arsenal fan and renowned British broadcaster Piers Morgan, though, found the celebrations 'embarrassing'. He tweeted:

“Can't believe I'm watching a @ManUtd manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup … so embarrassing.”

Legendary Indian batter and ardent Manchester United fan Yuvraj Singh, though, did not like Morgan’s take and said that fans deserve to celebrate the way they want.

He replied:

“Why is it embarrassing, Piers ? R we not supposed to enjoy the moments when we win?”

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 @piersmorgan @ManUtd Why is it embarrassing piers ? R we not supposed to enjoy the moments when we win ? @piersmorgan @ManUtd Why is it embarrassing piers ? R we not supposed to enjoy the moments when we win ?

Celebrations could very well continue for Ten Hag and Co. this season, as they're alive in three other competitions. While third-placed United are very much outsiders in the Premier League race, they could go the distance in the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

Poll : 0 votes