“You have to take it” – Guardiola unhappy with Erling Haaland after Ilkay Gundogan misses penalty in Manchester City win over Leeds

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was seen shouting at Erling Haaland after Ilkay Gundogan missed a penalty against Leeds United. The Cityzens managed a 2-1 win, with the German midfielder scoring a first-half brace. Rodrigo Moreno pulled one back for the visitors at the Etihad Stadium.

Gundogan, though, missed from the penalty spot in the 84th minute and squandered the chance to register a hat-trick to his name.

The City manager was furious about the incident. Guardiola was seen shouting at Haaland (via FourFourTwo):

"You have to take it."

Erling Haaland had the chance to score his 36th Premier League goal of the season and extend his record. He has already scored 35 league goals in his first season in England, the most by any player in a 38-match league campaign.

Haaland has scored 51 goals and provided eight assists in 46 matches across competitions. He is one of the main contenders for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award.

Manchester City, meanwhile, moved four points clear of Arsenal atop the Premier League table with the win. They now have 82 points from 32 games. The Cityzens will return to action on May 9 to take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pep Guardiola lauded Manchester City ace Erling Haaland after his record-breaking moment

Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier League

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland broke the record for the most goals in a single Premier League season during the 3-0 win against West Ham United on May 3.

Pep Guardiola hailed the Norwegian as a special striker after he achieved the remarkable feat. Speaking to the media after the win against the Hammers, the Catalan coach said (via The Print):

“He deserved it (the guard of honour). Erling is a special striker. Yes, we are very pleased for him. He’s a joy to work with and to be with him. Everyone is happy to have him with us."

He added:

"This record will be broken again. Maybe by him in the future or by another one. But he will score a lot of goals. When there is a special occasion, we have to show how special it is. He has beaten incredible top strikers – Shearer and Cole. It’s special."

Erling Haaland's form will be crucial for Guardiola's side as they look to win the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League as well and complete the treble this season.

