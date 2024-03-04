"You have to take it" - Roy Keane pinpoints 'scary' Manchester United stat that shows how far they've fallen this season

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was not happy to see the number of league games lost by the Red Devils this season. United have lost 11 games in 27 league outings this season, with their latest defeat coming against Manchester City on Sunday, March 3.

Speaking after United's 3-1 loss at the Etihad, Keane told Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"That’s 11 league games they’ve lost. That’s one scary stat when you consider where United are. Obviously they gave up so many goals in defeats. We spoke last week in the Fulham game, they lacked a bit of energy."

Addressing the flaws in the game against City, Keane added:

"In the last 20 to 25 minutes City were just men versus boys at the end. United were just hanging in there and making mistakes at the end. The lads coming off the pitch not quite getting up to speed while City’s players were coming on and making a difference and giving them energy. Towards the end you’re thinking it could be four or five. You have to take it."

United have lost 12 games in a season on two prior occasions in the top-flight division in the Premier League era - under David Moyes and then under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Ralf Ragnick. The Red Devils still have 11 league games to play this season.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hopeful of making Champions League spots

The English teams will be given five slots for next season's Champions League. Keeping that in mind, United, currently sixth, are six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand on the Red Devils.

United boss Erik ten Hag wants to remain optimistic for covering up that gap. He said in the post-match presser (via Mirror):

"We caught up from January and you have the same questions and we have the same questions. It can be a quick turnaround and we go into another final and try and get closer to them. It can be an advantage that the fifth spot can also be Champions League spot. So we have to go for it and win our games."

United took the lead through Marcus Rashford's stunning strike in the first half but offered very little on the offensive as the game wore on. They had a 0.00 xG in the second half as City dominated the game, scoring three goals to wrap up the game in their favor.