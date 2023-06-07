"You are taking the mick", "That's daylight robbery" - Liverpool fans in disbelief as Fabrizio Romano confirms measly Alexis Mac Allister transfer fee

Liverpool fans have reacted online after learning the reported transfer fee for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Reds are set to sign the Argentine midfielder for just £35 million. They have triggered Mac Allister's release clause, with the medical being completed as well.

"Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister for… £35m. Reds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brighton’s permission. Documents are being signed. Here we go confirmed," Romano tweeted.

Mac Allister's contract with Brighton is set to expire in 2025. After his performances for the Seagulls and Argentina in the 2022-23 campaign, many expected the midfielder to cost much more than £35 million.

The Argentine scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 40 games across competitions for Brighton. He played in defensive, central, and attacking midfield positions throughout the season.

For Argentina, Mac Allister contributed one goal and one assist in six games, helping them win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hence, Liverpool fans are ecstatic with the signing and at such a low price while rivals fans are shocked at the same. One Chelsea fan wrote:

"Nah you are taking the mick. £35m? What I’m earth is Boehly doing?"

Another tweeted:

"OMG 35M!!! That’s daylight robbery"

Here are some other reactions as Fabrizio Romano reports the transfer fee for Mac Allister to Anfield:

Journalist claims Liverpool are out of race for 2 midfielders

As per CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, the Reds will not consider a move for Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

Caicedo have been heavily linked with an exit from Brighton with Alexis Mac Allister. Arsenal saw two bids rejected for the midfielder in the January transfer window but are still interested in him, as are Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Tielemans will leave Leicester City as a free agent this summer with his contract expiring. He was also linked with Liverpool but as per Jacobs, the club aren't considering signing the Belgian midfielder.

The Merseysiders parted ways with James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer on free transfers. Hence, they are expected to make more signings alongside Mac Allister.

As per Jacobs, Liverpool are looking to sign the likes of Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone, who is likely to cost around £35 million. They have also been linked with OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram.

