"You cannot teach these great players" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino on managing Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Having Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the same team is a laudable achievement for Paris Saint-Germain. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on what it feels like to coach the superstar trio, who he believes are on the same page.

According to the tactician, there isn't much that anyone can teach Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. He claims the three forwards only need time to find the right connections.

GOAL @goal Pochettino on Messi, Neymar, Mbappe:



"We need time to work for them to build an understanding. That’s been clear and we’ve said that in recent days. We still have to create a team." 🤷‍♂️ Pochettino on Messi, Neymar, Mbappe:"We need time to work for them to build an understanding. That’s been clear and we’ve said that in recent days. We still have to create a team." 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/DlauJwExva

Pochettino was quoted as saying:

"I think you cannot teach this type of guys how we need to behave on the pitch."

"I think they have amazing talent that… I think the only thing they need is time, together, to start creating this type of link. But you cannot teach these great players."

The PSG manager also spoke on whether advising his superstar attackers is the right thing to do amid the mounting pressure on their shoulders. He said:

"I think it is impossible to advise because that is about… they are going to behave how they feel, because they live how they feel, they play how they feel through their emotions, and you cannot advise."

"I think they are clever enough to know what they need to do. I think they feel the responsibility too because, you know, being at PSG is about winning, it's about the pressure to deliver good things."

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are still struggling to find their rhythm this season. Mauricio Pochettino maintains that only time will solve that problem.

He added:

"I think they need time to find their place and to start to have this dynamic together. Like you say before, great players only need time to create contacts, links, and after that, to enjoy football because they are on the same page."

How have Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar fared this season?

Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar lead PSG to Champions League glory this season?

It's been a tough start to life for Lionel Messi in the French capital. The Argentine has failed to score in five Ligue 1 appearances this season. However, he has made up for it by bagging three goals in as many Champions League games.

Neymar, on the other hand, has bagged three goals and three assists in the French top flight so far but is yet to open his account in Europe.

Kylian Mbappe has been the most clinical of the trio, recording seven goals and 11 assists in 16 appearances for PSG across the Champions League and Ligue 1.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh