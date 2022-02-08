“You have to be a team to be able to stop him, it’s not possible alone” – Casemiro heaps praise on Lionel Messi ahead of Champions League face off

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has heaped praise on PSG man Lionel Messi ahead of their Champions League clash. He said that it’s impossible to stop Messi alone.

Thirteen-time Champions League winners Real Madrid will take on Messi’s PSG in the last 16 of the coveted tournament. The Parisians, who are gunning for their first title in the competition, will need to be at their best to get the better of the All Whites. They have a plethora of high-profile stars at their disposal, but the onus will be on Messi to lead from the front.

Ayush ⚡ @idoknowball



Greatest big game player ever Lionel Messi is the only player in history to score a hattrick against Brazil and Real Madrid.Greatest big game player ever Lionel Messi is the only player in history to score a hattrick against Brazil and Real Madrid.Greatest big game player ever 🐐 https://t.co/JrqhJxNtgN

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro will have the responsibility of nullifying the 34-year-old’s offensive threat. Having gone up against the former Barcelona no.10 many times in La Liga, the Brazilian is aware of the PSG no.30’s prowess. The defensive midfielder knows takes a team to get the job done against Messi.

In an interview with Panenka Magazine, Casemiro hailed the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner as one of the three best players in history, saying:

“Messi is one of the three best players in history. You have to be a team to be able to stop him; it’s not possible alone. Against PSG, we will see a great game.”

Casemiro also included Cristiano Ronaldo in the conversation, dubbing them as the two players who have 'transformed' the game with their goals. He added:

“Messi and Cristiano have transformed football. Before, top scorers scored 20 or 25 goals. And these two arrive and start dialling 40, 50, or 60. It seemed impossible. They changed the sport.”

PSG will welcome Los Blancos to the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on February 15. The return leg will be at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9.

Lionel Messi hitting top gear ahead of crucial Champions League clash

Following a rough start to life at PSG, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is finally starting to settle in at the Parc des Princes.

He produced arguably his best performance for his new employers in an emphatic 5-1 win over Lille, scoring a goal and assisting another. The all-time top goalscorer in Barcelona history also hit the crossbar once.

mx @MessiMX30ii MASTERCLASS MESSI MESSI ICE COLD, 1 GOAL 1 ASSIST IN THE TOUGHEST AWAY GAME OF THE SEASONMASTERCLASS MESSI MESSI ICE COLD, 1 GOAL 1 ASSIST IN THE TOUGHEST AWAY GAME OF THE SEASON 🔥🔥🔥 MASTERCLASS MESSI https://t.co/epgNaQE4tO

Given the experience he has against Real Madrid, Messi will be counted on by PSG to make a difference. If his latest outing is any indication, the Parisians will fancy their chances of beating Los Blancos on Tuesday.

Edited by Bhargav