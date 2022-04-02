"You have to think about it" - Journalist Etienne Moatti says PSG should explore the idea of selling Lionel Messi and Neymar

PSG should consider the possibility of selling Neymar and Lionel Messi, according to journalist Etienne Moatti. The duo have had a less than impressive season by their own standards for the Parisian giants.

Discussing the situation with L'Equipe du Soir (via Canal Supporters), the journalist said:

"The question as formulated seems good to me. It deserves to be asked. They are old players, for one, Lionel Messi, who clearly does not have an irresistible urge to play at PSG and for Neymar, his performance is still very much in decline. They have the two highest salaries in Ligue 1 and by far, huge salaries which weigh down the accounts of Paris Saint-Germain a little."

He added:

"So, if you have the possible possibility, even if it will be very complicated, of having a possibility of transferring them elsewhere, obviously you have to think about it."

Both Neymar and Lionel Messi have failed to reach the highs expected at PSG this season. Neither star has reached double digits for goals so far, with the duo sharing just 20 goals between them from 33 appearances. Considering the massive wages they are on, as well as their ages, Moatti might have a point.

PSG have also failed in cup competitions this season, and are set to finish with only the Ligue 1 title in their cabinet this summer.

The club's involvement in the 2021 summer transfer market was vibrant as they managed to bring both Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi to the French capital. However, results on the field have been sub-par, and only Kylian Mbappe has really stood out for the Parisian giants so far.

